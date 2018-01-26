Exclusive Artist Interview- Charlie Benante of Anthrax (Full Interview)

Charlie Benante, drummer and songwriter for the thrash metal pioneers ANTHRAX, talks to us about their most recent album, their new live concert DVD, and their upcoming tour with Killswitch Engage.

Rob Gomez– Mr.Charlie Benante, thank you for talking with us! You’ve been with Anthrax since 1983, you and Scott Ian (guitarist/founding member) are the only members to have played on every record. You’re also one of the primary songwriters in the group. How do you feel about Anthrax’s most recent record For All Kings?

Charlie Benante– The first album that we did together with Joey (Belladonna- vocalist) coming back was the Worship Music record. That was a record that, I think, really put us back in people’s minds. They’re speaking about us again and we’d started to get some really good momentum. Because of that, I think it carried through to the next record, which was For All Kings. I would probably say I’m extremely happy with the sound and the songs on that record. We really found our groove again and I’m excited about the next one, you know?

RG– For All Kings really sounds like a darker but inspired Anthrax. It’s like a call back to the Cold War 80’s. Joey just sounds so comfortable and in his element on this record. Can you tell us what you guys did to get back in to that mindset, to find that version of yourselves again?

CB– I think what happened was we went through a very dark period. It happens to a lot bands and it makes you really appreciate what you have and you’re very grateful for it. You just work harder. I think bands need to work harder making music rather than going and playing the music live. I think it creates a really good batch of songs. Don’t rush it, don’t think “Oh, that’s good. That’s good enough.” Man, make it great. I just push harder and harder because I just want to make it the best it could possibly be.

RG– That’s great to hear, that you still have that attitude, even after all these years and all the success you guys have had. Does it capture the message and views the band was trying to convey, with all that’s going on in the world right now?

CB– Oh, yeah, absolutely! Pfft! I can honestly say that what’s been going on in the world in the past year or two is definitely driving me personally to create more music because I’m really funneling it all through. So far, some of the stuff is angry and just mean, you know what I mean? Because I think it’s just a reflection of how I’m feeling as a human being living in this kind of world we are living in now, especially in our country right now. I’ve never felt so anxious in all my life.

RG– Definitely! “Breathing Lightning” is one track that, for me, really hits home in our current state of the union. Lots of “Dark Tower” references, like “This world has moved on”. That whole idea of asking yourself if you’re doing the right thing is an introspective look we, as a country, are all needing right now. Was that something you guys were thinking of when writing that song?

CB– I think “Breathing Lightning” song is a reflection, but it was before things got to where they are now. So, I think the biggest problem with all of us, especially in this country, is that we have two different ways of seeing something. It really makes me wonder how someone could look at the snow that’s outside and call it black when we all see it for white. I don’t understand how it got this way. I don’t understand how we’re living in a time when we let this go! We just accepted that what these people are saying is ok, because it’s not ok! It’s crazy, is what it is!

RG– I agree. It’s crazy that we take so much pride in our country, in who we are and what we do, and to be feeling that we’ve been led astray and that shock of “ How did we get here”… that’s something that’s very scary and yet at the same time, inspiring, for what you guys are doing.

CB– I feel somewhat… When I see things, like women marching and stuff like that, I wish we could all come together and say “No! No, we’re not taking this anymore!” We need to make a change. We need to all speak up, but we’re so divided at this time that I don’t know. I don’t know what’s right or what’s wrong. There’s been so many people that I thought were on the same page as me and I start talking to them and I’m like “Oh my God! What the hell!?” You know?

RG– Yeah, it’s really an eye-opening time when it comes to relationships with people. Switching gears a little bit, Jon Donais really brings a youthful vigor and energy to the band, which is something you guys have always personified to begin with. Has he been a good fit for this chapter of Anthrax?

CB– Jon is awesome. I think he’s pretty mellow, until he gets some alcohol in him! His guitar playing is always spot-on. Pretty much every night, in my ears, what I hear is Scott on my left and on my right side, I have Jon. Jon’ll play every night and he’s spot-on! He’s a really good rhythm player and he’s an excellent lead player. He’s a good dude.

RG-So you guys toured last year with Killswitch Engage as “The Killthrax Tour” and now ya’ll are back and continuing to bring this amazing show to every corner of the country you missed the first time around. How is it, being on that tour?

CB– It was enjoyable. That’s the best thing I could say about those guys, is that I enjoy their music. Sometimes, when we close the show, I’ll go down and watch them and warm up while they play. There’s certain songs that they have that just get me in the mood and I enjoy that. They’re just good guys, too.

RG– You’ve also got the live DVD Kings Among Scotland dropping April 27th. How was the energy and the crowd at that show?

CB– It’s the reason we chose to do it at that show, because of the energy and the vibe. As far as the show goes, we knew that we couldn’t fit the whole stage in that venue, but we went for vibe over aesthetics. It was a hot, sweaty night and we played forever!

RG– You guys are respected, loved, and revered by the metal community. The NWOAHM bands, like Killswitch, owe you guys and the rest of the Big 4 a lot, because of that influential thrash sound that ya’ll pioneered. What does it feel like touring with bands the were inspired by your early work?

CB– I think it’s awesome. We came around at a time when we felt that we were true heavy metal. Real metal! We didn’t water it down for any video channel, for any radio play or anything. We were metal. Real. It’s funny, I was talking to someone earlier about this. Back in those days, in the 80’s, when we would always say, “How come we don’t get to be on TRL like all these other bands?” These hair metal bands had their pop songs and their ballads, and that was their kind of way of getting in. Nowadays, you don’t hear much about those bands. But the bands that played for those kids in the suburbs and the places where, if you sold a record, you sold a ticket… those people still come to see us.

RG– Hell yeah, you have their respect. Out of the Big 4, I’ve grown up listening to all you guys. I’m a huge Metallica fan, huge Megadeth fan, and I love their playing. But, with you guys, I always respected the fact that you all remained true to your roots. Ya’ll never compromised when it came to being yourselves. You didn’t care that your sound wasn’t as accessible as the other bands. That’s fine that they chose to do that, they’re artists, but you guys always said “ Hey, either you’re going to follow and you’re gonna get it, or you’re not!” That takes balls, man, and I respect the hell out of that.

CB– Yeah! I appreciate that, that really means a lot to me. Sometimes, people slept on a couple of our releases and then they got it later on. When people mention things to me like “Oh, you guys did this or that”, I always look at it and go “Oh, yeah! That’s right, we did do that!” *laughs*

RG– I honestly don’t know how people don’t know more about the John Bush era of Anthrax. Ya’ll came out with some amazing music. I think some people just weren’t ready for it. But there’s some amazing stuff. Stomp 442, We’ve Come for You All, those are badass records.

CB– I just think that it was a moment in time when the people who liked Anthrax prior to those albums maybe didn’t want to give those records a chance because they felt “ Oh, this is a new band now, because they don’t sound the way they used to!” I just think they weren’t ready and maybe they weren’t ready to take a chance on it. I think that has a lot to do with it. Even though, when the Sound of White Noise record came out, that record was pretty big. That was a platinum record for us.

RG– “Only” was a huge track!

CB– Yeah! “Room for One More” was a huge track. I think we made good records, it’s just that it was the wrong time, because the climate changed. If you remember, two or three years after the Sound of White Noise came out, the music started to change. Heavy metal was a bad word to say, remember? Everything became “alternative!”

RG– “Alternative” and “Grunge”. Don’t laugh at me, but I was only three years old when the Sound of White Noise came out!

CB– Dude, that’s awesome! *laughs*

RG– Anthrax has such a unique personality, especially among your early thrash contemporaries. Ya’ll have always been fun and crazy, yet even when you play darker, heavier music, the tone just seems so much more personal than other bands. Where does that personality and attitude come from?

CB– I don’t know. I mean, explain that a little differently…

RG– Like I said, ya’ll have always marched to the beat of your own drum. Your tone, the sound is just so much more personal than other bands. Ya’ll don’t care to play to everybody. You want the people that are listening that get what you put down, you really want them to feel it. Where does that passion, that personality, and that attitude come from? What’s that inspired by?

CB– That’s a good question. I feel like when we’re up there playing, we are really trying to sell that song. We’re really intense because it is intense. It does flow through us, you know what I mean? That’s the truth. I joked the other day when I was doing this drum video. I was explaining certain things about heavy metal drumming or “thrash” metal drumming. There’s this one thing that’s really synonymous in heavy metal, and it’s this cymbal- catching thing in songs. Slayer would do it alot. I was trying to say that there’s so much power in just that, in itself. When a part like that comes in a song, it just takes me to another place. It’s so amazing, just a little thing like that can make you go “F*&$! That’s so awesome!” It still does it to me to this day. “Here comes this cool double-bass thing during this section that I love to just roll off!” Thing like that just make you go “Yeah!”

RG– Obviously, this last record has been well-received. Do ya’ll plan to keep the tone dark and heavy, or are the surfing shorts and songs like “I’m the Man” going to make a return?

CB– I don’t know! *laughs*

RG– Slayer just announced their Farewell Tour, which was shocking to a lot of fans. You guys are going to be on that tour! How does seeing them retire make you guys feel, and how does it feel to be a part of their final tour?

CB– S*#&, we were going to announce that this was our final tour today and they beat us to it.

RG– *nervous laughter* Are you kidding me!?

CB– Yeah, I’m jokin’!

RG– Don’t do that to me, man! *laughs*

CB– *also laughing* I don’t know how I feel about, but I know when I saw it yesterday, like everyone else, it put things in perspective. A lot of the bands are going to be going off, and it kind of put my own mortality in check. It made me sad. It made me understand that maybe we should appreciate this right now. Don’t sleep on some bands that come to your town and say “Oh, I’ll see them next time”, because you may not get a next time.

RG– Exactly! What’re some of your favorite tracks to play live?

CB– I love, to this day, to play songs like “Madhouse” and “Caught in a Mosh”. I still get a thrill, because I see what it does to the audience.

RG– And we all know the words!

CB– And you all know the words! It’s something that is a great thing to say, to be “In Concert” with each other and to have that moment. These songs create moments. And don’t forget the songs that made you smile and the songs that made you cry!

RG– What can fans expect at the Killthrax show here in Corpus Christi?

CB– Well, I think you can expect us to come out and just f*#$ing blow it up. Same with those guys in Killswitch. Both two energetic bands, both bands are passionate about the music that they play.

RG– Do you like playing in Texas?

CB– Hellyeah! And that’s not a Vinnie Paul reference!

RG– *laughs* Any words of advice for young metalheads who dream of being the next Anthrax?

CB– Please, please, when you’re going about making music and making your band, put more thought into the whole aspect of your music and the way you’re going to come across. Don’t completely steal someone else’s thing, do your own! We all start a band because we love other bands, and I’d be a hypocrite to say that we didn’t model our band after Iron Maiden or Judas Priest or Mötorhead, but we definitely don’t sound like those bands.

RG– How about one final word for all your fans here in South Texas?

CB– I’m hoping that all our fans in Texas will not stay home! Come out! Have a good time! Get into it, be a part of it. The only way you can be a fan is if you’re there, sweating with us!

RG– Hellyeah! That’s what it’s all about. Thanks again for talking to us, Charlie, we really appreciate it. We’ll see you on the Killthrax tour!

CB– Thanks, bro, I appreciate it, too!

You can check out Anthrax, Killswitch Engage, and Havok at the Concrete Street Amphitheater on February 8th. Doors open at 6pm. Special thanks to HERfitz PR for all your cooperation.