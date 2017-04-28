Cutting Edge Fiesta Fashion Show highlights UIW designers

By Ximena Ramirez

The 2017 Cutting Edge Fiesta Fashion Show took place on Wednesday, April 19 at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) McCombs Center Rosenberg Room in front of a sold-out crowd.

Nearly 600 guests experienced the latest fashions created and presented by UIW’s 2017 senior fashion designers Natasha Andrews, Natalia Hendrichs, Patrick J. Martinez, Valeria Reding, Felisa Santillan, Chyanne Ashlei Torres, Olivia Laurette Willms and Tiffany White. The runway showcased the designs of students who had to illustrate, design and construct every piece.

Every year, the show is organized by students and make sure all areas are covered from the designs and runway to the sound and lights. Professional models are even casted by the students to assimilate a real life fashion show like the ones from New York, Paris or Milan. Awards were presented to the designers who won from the following categories: construction, design and best of show. This year, a Pinkie People’s Choice award was also given.

One of the designers was Felisa Santillan. Her line featured an array of colors from yellow to grey, and a bright red was her closing look. Santillan was influenced by her personal circumstance – her husband’s deployment in Kuwait.

“My collection was inspired by the emotions I went through while my husband was away. I felt sadness, worriedness, uncertainty, and even joy and relief,” she said. This was the first time her husband had seen her work.

The best of show winner was Natalia Hendrichs. Her senior collection was mostly contemporary active wear with bright and futuristic designs. Hendrichs had a dramatic opening, after all the stage lights were turned off and a model walked out with L.E.D. lights on her attire.

“This year, the focus was more on quality than quantity,” said fashion journalist Michael Quintanilla, who also served as a judge and master of ceremonies. “In total, there were 57 looks, which gave judges a chance to pay more attention to detail such as finished hems and pressed looks. The instructors did a terrific job in insuring all looks were polished.”

All proceeds from the show benefit scholarships for students in UIW’s fashion management program. Since 2006, the fashion show has awarded more than $50,000 in scholarships to fashion management students.