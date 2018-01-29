Con Safos opens to positive reception

In 1968, Hemisfair Park was placed on the global stage. Built to host the world’s fair, it forever changed the face of San Antonio and would inspire decades of development. Now, 50 years later, the redeveloped Hemisfair park still inspires change as the younger generation of San Antonio begins to shape the almost 300-year-old city.

On Jan. 24th, Con Safos Cocina y Cantina commenced their grand opening weekend at the Yanaguana Garden, connected to Hemisfair park. A new local spot where inside you could buy a local beer, Mexican Candy, and an interesting food menu served by an on-site food truck. Decked out with cultural art and neon lights, and a wooden back patio with the DJ blasting corridos and tejano into the night air.

“Ten years ago I was just getting past the point where we were playing in the mazes that used to be here,” Jose C. Rodriguez, co-owner of Con Safos said. “When we heard there was a chance to get a spot here and do whatever we wanted, it was important to me to do San Antonio.”

The 33-year-old entrepreneur emphasized that Con Safos is not just a bar but a place for all ages, and a place to bring a new spin on San Antonio food. The menu may be brief but what it lacks in length, it makes up for creativity. The Pan Dulce burger; a beef and pork patty, topped with brie cheese and thick cut bacon, placed between a toasted concha sweetbread.

First time patrons saw no issue in standing in a line almost a block long for the Pan Dulce burger, or their fried hominy, cheeseburger tacos, and wheacharrones (wheat chicharrones). Rodriguez shared that they prepped a substantial amount of food, but by 10 p.m. the co-owner was standing in line letting people know that the kitchen had to be closed.

“This is incredibly humbling, we thought we would do good, but we didn’t think we would be killing it like this,” Rodriguez said. “Tomorrow we’ll try harder to have food for everyone. It’s our grand opening weekend, we are trying to party all weekend.”

But with opening a new business, especially a restaurant, concerns and various expectations are always raised, and Rodriguez is no stranger to this.

“I would wake up in the middle of the night. I would panic about this place,” Rodriguez remarked. “I would tell myself, put on some tejano, make the food smell good, and lets have a good time. Every time I freaked out I would tell myself it’s a backyard party, so make it a backyard party.”

Old couples danced while the young sat inside for drink and banter. Families passed the time drinking either beer or frescas and munching on candy from bar. Music filling the space in between, with hot food to ground them in the ether. It is nothing new to open a restaurant but new ideas and new spins on food brought people together on this breezy cool night in San Antonio.