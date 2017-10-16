Chalk It Up colors San Antonio



































On Oct. 14, thousands of San Antonians filled Houston Street. from Travis Park stretching all the way to Soledad, where artists of all ages were given the opportunity to create and express themselves. Murals, team efforts, solo works, unique sculptures, and even haikus were on display for the entire city to see.

Artpace San Antonio, in partnership with Argo Group, hosted its 14th annual Chalk It Up; a free community mural event. This is the first year Artpace utilizes the newly remodeled Travis Park as the festival’s kicking-off point, and main stage for a six-hour-long community driven event that brought out thousands to color the city up.

“We’ve expanded our footprint, we’ve engaged a larger audience, and other partners as well,” Laura Buscos Artpace spokeswoman said.

Several food trucks lined the sides of Travis. Artpace’s main stand filled with volunteers, and live music, covered its stone walkways and green grass.

A sea of red shirts could be spotted at the festivities, which scattered up and down Houston street. Whether it was supplying artists with chalk, or festival goers with free fruit and water bottles, more than 500 volunteers played their part to keep the Chalk It Up running smoothly.

At 2:30 p.m. Veronique Le Melle, executive director of Artpace, took to the main stage to thank their sponsors. Entities included Whataburger, VIA, HEB, Valero, Frost Bank, and numerous others.

District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino and Mayor Ron Nirenberg took to the stage to give remarks. Mayor Nirenburg welcomed festival-goers to the ‘new and reborn’ Travis Park.

Nirenberg and Trevino stood in the spotlight amongst local artists to name the winners of Artpace Corporate Competition. Corporate sponsors are invited to (but don’t have to) compete against each other, and have a designated space at Chalk It Up. Designs are judged for the ultimate prize: bragging rights.

Argo Group received the award for best mural for the corporate competition. This is Argo Group’s first year competing but the group has been creating murals at the event for several years now.

Earlier that day, the TeamWorks competition took place. Fifty local student groups competed to create original murals. The four categories consist of elementary, middle school, high school, and college artists from various schools around San Antonio.

The Teamworks awards were received by Ogden Elementary, Alamo Heights Junior High school, Reagan High School, and Trinity University. After each winning school was announced, the artists ran up on stage to shake the hands of Le Melle, Trevino, and Nirenberg.

“These Events are really critical to point out the creative spirit her in San Antonio, and at the heart of that is that artistic quality, our identity, our culture.” Councilman Trevino remarked.