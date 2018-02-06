The Centennial Celebration that never was

The San Antonio celebration recognizing its first centennial in 1818 never materialized. The uncertainties in Bexar were many– issues of sovereignty, national identity, cultural fusion and economic transformations consumed the residents of the city. It appeared in 1818 that the end of the Spanish era was near.

Just a few years earlier, patriots in the interior of Mexico, led by Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, had declared independence from Spain. Perhaps inspired by the American and French examples, patriots from all regions of Mexico went into battle in 1810 with Spanish Royal forces calling for the creation of a new nation free from Spanish rule. The rebel forces were initially crushed, but the rebellion, which lasted more than a decade, impacted all parts of New Spain, including Texas.

The townspeople of San Antonio were not spared from the fighting as evident in 1814 when Spanish Royal forces killed over 800 sons of South Texas in the Battle of Medina. There was ample grief at this loss since most of those killed lived in San Antonio or in surrounding areas.

Bexar, as the city was known at the time, had a population of slightly over 2,000 and it could ill afford to lose so many able-bodied men. More so, many families were distraught because the Independence movement seemed like such a hopeless cause. Few of the local townspeople were in a mood for planning a celebration, thus no Centennial observance occurred.

This is an account of why there was no centennial ceremony and what was missed by not having a celebration. For a moment, let’s assume that the Mayor was considering a 100 year celebration, which would necessitate the appointment of a committee to plan and organize such an event. The Mayor, at the time, knew the committee would have to deal with many thorny issues.

For one, there was the question of where to hold the celebration. Old-timers knew that the area west of San Pedro Creek was the the first site of the San Antonio de Valero Mission. The second site was not far from there on the eastern side of the creek. The third site, now the current location of the Alamo, was completed in 1754, years after the founding of the town.

The Mayor would also have had to consider the makeup of the Committee ensuring representation of city’s three major groups. These groups included the local Indian population, Mestizos, and descendants of the Canary Islands.

The Spanish and Mestizo population, the descendants of soldiers who had founded the villa of San Antonio de Valero in 1718, would have a major role in the celebration since they also had the largest demographic representation. When the Spaniards conquered Mexico in 1521, they did so with the aid of Mexican Indians since Hernan Cortes’ army numbered less than 600 men. Few Spanish women came to Mexico and thus the intermarriage between Spanish soldiers and Indian women became common, if not the standard. Over the next two centuries the Mestizo population of New Spain outnumbered all other groups.

The local Indian population had at one time lived in the five missions, although its numbers had declined over the century, mainly because of European diseases which they were unable to fight. However, credit should be given to them for building the five missions in San Antonio and vicinity in addition to the construction of the acequias–the irrigation system for the local farming communities.

In 1794, the missions were secularized and while many of the Indians moved into the city, most appeared to have stayed in communities near their mission. Historians estimate that by 1800 Indians numbered about a tenth of the city’s population, less than 300 souls.

By 1818, the Canary Islanders had intermarried with the local Mestizo population and their numbers are difficult to estimate. The original Spanish Islanders of fifty-five individuals had arrived in the villa in 1731 and chose San Fernando de Bexar as the new name for the city. The descendants of the these eleven families still had significant influence in civic affairs and any celebration in 1818 would need to recognize their role in establishing the first civic government in Texas.

As the Mayor thought about a possible 100th Anniversary, there were some things that the community could easily come together on. Everything would be in Spanish. The entire community had now learned the language. They would start everything with a religious event, because the entire community was assumed to be Catholic. They would certainly agree on food to serve: beef fajitas, enchiladas, beans, squash, nopalitos. In addition, sopas and goat meat were likely added as side dishes. The celebration would end with a rodeo, possibly some horse races, and lasso events. It would have been an exciting first Centennial celebration. But it never happened.