Celebración de Pascua en Morgan’s Wonderland

WASHINGTON, D.C – April 21, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) will host its 13th Annual Gala & Leadership Awards: A Tribute to Freedom, on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, in Washington, D.C. At this year’s Gala, CHLI will be honoring Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient, …

HOUSTON, TX – April 20, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – Hispanicize Media Group today announced the launch of Hispanicize Texas, a one-day, digital creators and entrepreneurs event slated for late July, that will be held in Houston. Hispanicize Texas is being created to empower and engage digital creators in the Lone Star State, one of …