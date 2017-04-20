Brighton Center hosts 18th annual TASTE of the Northside

Get ready for the best Fiesta experience you could ask for as the Brighton Center hosts the 18th annual TASTE of the Northside! With its unique country club setting, all-inclusive ticket pricing, four live bands, food from over 70 restaurants around the city and upscale wines and beers this event is nothing short of Fiesta fabulous!

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at The Club at Sonterra, 901 Sonterra Blvd.

Fiesta revelers can enjoy unlimited food tasting from some of the best restaurants in San Antonio, 20 beer and 15 different wines to choose from, as well as four stages with live bands.

General admission tickets are $85 in advance at www.BrightonSA.org or at Fiesta Store on Broadway. Tickets will be $100 at the door.

For more information, text “TASTE17” to 51555, call 210-826-4492 or visit www.BrightonSA.org.

One hundred percent of the proceeds of TASTE will benefit Brighton Center.

Brighton provides family and community education and developmental services to children birth to age 22 with disabilities or delays empowering them to achieve their individual potential making them successful in every community.

Brighton Center serves over 2,700 children with developmental delays and disabilities and their families each year through four distinct initiatives – an inclusive child development center, early childhood intervention, parent education and advocacy training. Brighton Center continues to fulfill its vision to create a society where all children are valued and included.