Black Light Contingent shines at local arts festival

Art, fashion and music enthusiasts gathered Saturday Oct. 14 to celebrate local artistry at the ninth annual “Una Noche en La Gloria.”

Founded by Gabriel Quintero Velasquez, organized by the Contemporary Art and Literature Organization and sponsored by Avenida Guadalupe Association, “Una Noche en La Gloria” showcased San Antonio’s creative entrepreneurs.

The event featured live performances by Femina X, The Roger Velasquez Band and Malibu Cannibals as well as an auto exhibit, a body paint display and a fashion show hosted on Guadalupe St. Diverse art installations highlighted the work of Albert and Antonio Garcia, Frank Buttons and Angela Swensen.

Back for a ninth year, the Black Light Contingent, a group of artists showcasing fluorescent and luminescent art, displayed their creations as part of the festival’s lineup.

“Each year is different as every year new art, new artists, news bands and new fashion are showcased,” said Gil Casares, organizer for the Black Light Contingent. “This event encompasses all scopes of art in order to stimulate the artists’ economy and showcase San Antonio’s local artists.”

The Black Light Contingent installation featured work by Ernest Vidal, Laura Cassias, Celina Acevedo, Michael Casares, Angelica Lopez, Daniel Garcia, Eneida Garcia and Gil Casares.

“The preparation for the event is pretty standard for the individuals groups such as our own. However, as a whole, ‘Una Noche en La Gloria’ is kind of like guerrilla art in the sense that every group works independently to put the show together,” Casares said. “The idea of all these groups and artists working together is a perfect reflection of community.”

A core of four artists comprises the Black Light Contingent. Year after year, this group seeks new talent to feature at this annual gathering.

“From artists from the past to the present, we all have experimented with the black light and the luminescent paint in both black light and white light settings,” Casares said. “This all really comes down to the artists and how they want their art to be received, perceived or shown off.”

For the Black Light Contingent, light and glory served as this year’s themes. These two subjects framed the group’s artistic vision and encapsulated the mood of the occasion through fluorescent canvases and black lights.

“We always look forward to seeing all the visitors and buyers who come back every year explaining how they remembered our space and that they are glad we are continuing to showcase this kind of work. The children light up and our elders are reminded of a younger time,” Casares said.

Taking place across the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, “Una Noche en La Gloria” immersed attendees into a space of cultural appreciation.

“There is a rich source of creativity and community in this event and we are definitely proud to be part of it as a group,” Casares said. “It is a glorious thing to have the opportunity to show our locals and whoever may be traveling from abroad that there is an oasis of beautiful work and inspirations willing to be shared.”

Apart from art installations at “Una Noche,” the Black Light Contingent’s body of work includes themed exhibits such as Transparent Spectacular, a celebration of fluorescent art on transparent materials, and Carroll Through the Looking-Glass, a tribute to “Alice in Wonderland’s” writer Lewis Carroll.

“La Gloria for us is like an amalgamation of every exhibit that we have put together prior or in line with the show,” Casares said. “Gabriel Quintero Velasquez conducts, facilitates and communicates awesomely with every organizer. For having artists who have been around for all nine years and who are planning to be around next year, I think that says a lot for the passion, trust and unity of San Antonio artists.”