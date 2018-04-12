Barkitecture SA looks for the best dog house in town

Twenty five dog houses created by San Antonio high school students will compete Saturday, April 14 to win the Best Dog House in Town award at the third Annual Barkitecture SA.

The historic Mission Marquee Plaza (3100 Roosevelt Ave.) on the South Side will host this pet-friendly festival for a second year.

Besides the dog house competition, attendees will enjoy a Wiener Derby Race, participate in a Doggy Costume Contest (2:00 p.m.), enjoy a classic cars exhibition and food trucks, vendors and exhibitors.

Adoptable dogs will be available at Mission Marquee Plaza. In addition, The San Antonio Humane Society will offer rabies shots and microchips to the first 300 dogs, from 1 to 4 p.m. So hurry up!

“This year, I am so proud to say that we have over 25 dog houses submissions, which is typically ‘five’ students per team”, said Belinda Benavidez, director of D’Corazon Foundation, organization that created Barkitecture SA.

“Schools competing are from all over the city of San Antonio, to include Harlandale, Alamo Heights, Roosevelt, Brennan, Warren, Carreer Construction Academy, East Central, UTSA & St. Phillips. Harlandale has multiple Jr. High groups, and high school groups competing. I’m so proud to be reaching these students at such a young age… planting those seeds,” Benavidez continued.

The dog house styles vary from modern, traditional and urban. In past competitions, participants presented a castle, a coastal theme, Asian and fire station designs.

Benavides explained that this event was created to motivate students to stay active at schools and teach them about community service.

“Barkitecture SA also give the students an opportunity to showcase their skills via architectural designs and creativity on these ‘one of a kind’ dog house creations”she added.

After the winner is selected, these dog houses are sold to the public in a silent auction and proceeds will be donated to local pet rescue and adoption non-profits.

For students and for dogs

Barkitecture was created and is produced by D’Corazon Foundation, Marketing & Special Events.

The first Barkitecture SA was held at Maverick Park on Broadway Street in 2016 with 12 dog houses in competition. A smaller version was the second festival in 2017 at Mission Marquee.

The Barkitecture SA logo features a Great Dane named Gregory: Belinda Benavidez’ own pet, beside a mural that looks like The Alamo. Belinda explained the history behind the logo.

“A friend said ‘that would be a cool dog house’. I started looking online to see what kind of unique dog houses there were and stumbled into another event up North with the same name as ours. We put our own on it, by getting the high schools involved… and now have Jr. High and Colleges joining us in the competition, as well as high schools.” Benavides explained.

This event is sponsored by Pawderosa Ranch, Pet Print, La Prensa de San Antonio, Petsuites, Pet Supplies Plus, AAA Texas, H-E-B, Davila Electric, Lucy’s Doggy Day Care, Zoetis, Bluebonnet Pet Crematory LLC, Daisy Cares, Security Texas, Gods Dogs, All Texas Dachsund Rescue, San Antonio Humane Society and Earthborn.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/barkitecturesanantonio/