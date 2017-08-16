YOSA announces their new program Rising Star Fellows

By Nathaly Cruz

On Aug. 10, the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA) announced their new program Rising Star Fellows. Rising Star Fellows program is a first-of-its-kind opportunity for promising young African-American, Latino, and Native American musicians from underserved San Antonio communities.

At the ceremony, YOSA Music Director Troy Peters, YOSA Executive Director, Bexar County Children’s Court Judge Peter Sakai were all present remarked the importance of this program. In between their presentations YOSA musicians gave an amazing performance were they sang songs by Lorde and Chance the Rapper.

In an interview with YOSA Music Director Troy Peters, explains how this program will function.

“We are going to be identifying promising young musicians from the lowest income zip code in San Antonio,” Peters said. We are going to be investing resources and mentoring kids to try and help them become the most competitive musicians that they can be,”

In order to form part of YOSA’s program school band directors, orchestra directors, music teachers and in some cases private music teachers will have to nominate the student to be considered.

“They are going to be our primary pipeline for our candidates for this program,” Peters said. “We are going to build relationships with the schools and have them recognize them eithth grade students who think are specially promising,” Peters continued.

Peters mentioned the program will come inTo place fall 2018 but will be recruiting in the spring 2018. YOSA has been working with children from all over San Antonio for 70 years and throughout those years they have noticed many talented children who don’t have the resources.

“We have notice over the time that we keep seeing talented kids who don’t have the resources in their school or at home to study with the best teachers in town or to attend the colleges they want to go to. So we said lets dedicate money and time to helping those kids get access to the very best opportunities for young musicians,” Peters explained.

YOSA’s music director finalized the interview by explaining how the program will work in regards to the cost.

“The students who are in this program will be receiving this free of charge. They will receive additional resources to get concert attire and gas money and all the other challenges that go into having a career in music,” Peters concluded.

YOSA has been changing kids’ lives through music since 1949. YOSA serves more than 3,000 young musicians in San Antonio through nine orchestras, a summer camp, and school partnerships. In 2018, YOSA will embark on its 12th international tour to Spain in recognition of San Antonio’s heritage during the city’s Tricentennial celebrations. For more information please visit www.YOSA.org