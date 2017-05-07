Vikki Carr returns to the Tobin

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts is proud to present, and welcome back, San Antonio’s legendary Vikki Carr on Saturday Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the H-E-B Performance Hall.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624, and at The Tobin Center’s Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Tickets are $34.50, $49.50, $64.50. VIP tickets are $150 and includes select premium seating and a meet and greet.

A legendary star of the stage and screen Vikki Carr has captivated audiences nationally and abroad for over 50 years with her melodic voice and presence. She is one of the best‑loved and most accomplished entertainers in the United States, Latin America and Europe.

In her illustrious career she has garnered four Grammy Awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy and has released over 60 best‑selling recordings. She has performed for the Queen of England, five United States Presidents, wartime soldiers in Vietnam and sold‑out audiences around the world. She has worked in radio, television, film and theater. Her music embraces four languages and she is among the first artists to bridge the cultures of the United States and Latin America, paving the way for many performers today.

Born Florencia Bisenta de Casillas Martinez Cardona in El Paso, Texas and raised in Southern California, the eldest of seven children, who would later change her name to Vikki Carr, began performing at the age of four singing Adeste Fidelis in Latin at a Christmas program. She was signed to a contract with Liberty Records in 1961. She recorded “He‘s A Rebel,” which first became a hit in Australia. That title was soon followed by the unforgettable release, “It Must Be Him,” which charged up the charts in England.

One year later, the single was released in the United States and earned Carr three Grammy Award nominations. The international hit emerged again when she and the song were featured in the storyline of the Academy Award winning movie “Moonstruck.” After “It Must Be Him” came a string of hits including “With Pen In Hand,” for which she received her fourth Grammy Award nomination, “The Lesson,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and “For Once in My Life.” .

The diversity of her rich voice is impressive. She can belt out the blues or touch the heart with a soft romantic ballad. Frank Sinatra said, “She possesses my kind of voice”, Dean Martin called her “the best girl singer in the business” and Bing Crosby and Ella Fitzgerald named her among their three favorite female singers of all time.

Elvis Presley was also very fond of her and even remarked on stage in Las Vegas many times that Carr was one of his favorite singers and that he liked her because ”she sang from the gut” and introduced her at many of his personal appearances in which she attended.