Trivium’s The Sin and the Sentence Establishes Band’s Legacy

Metal fans, rejoice, for thy salvation is at hand! If you’re a fan of heavy metal, the name Trivium probably makes you think of wicked dual guitar solos, chugging metal riffage, and pounding double-bass pedal. If that’s what you’re into, look no further than their new album The Sin and the Sentence, released October 20.

Not since 2008’s Shogun have we heard Trivium sound so engaged, a band completely focused on making edge-of-your-seat metal music.

Once again, they have a new drummer. Alex Bent is the latest to play the skins for the group, and he’s the talent they’ve been missing since original drummer Travis Smith left the band in 2009. The percussion on this record is nothing short of phenomenal. Bent is constantly creating ear-tickling cymbal fills, furious double-bass stomps, and never fails to get creative with the stickson a chorus or bridge breakdown. Putting aside the fact that guitarists Matt Heafy (who is also the vocalist) and Corey Beaulieu have crafted some of their finest seven-string work on this album, Bent’s drumming is really the highlight of this record from an instrumental standpoint. “Betrayer” and “Sever the Hand” are prime examples in which his playing stands out and break free of the usual metal groove and into a whole new dimension of heavy metal precision.

As previously stated, Heafy and Beaulieu are in their finest hour with this record. Time after time, they’ve proven themselves to be far ahead of other New Wave of American Heavy Metal bands when it comes to musical prowess, and yet they continue to impress with their ability to write technical masterpieces that are both catchy and musically brilliant.

The variety of riffs on this record showcases a sound that meshes thrash and traditional metal with the downtuned crunch of metalcore. On tracks like “The Wretchedness Inside” and “Sever the Hand”, the seven-string guitars Trivium uses assault the ear with low-pitch palm-muted fury. The chugging riffs give way to dual guitar arpeggios and neo-classical guitar runs reminiscent of Iron Maiden (tuned down a step or two).

The creativity of the axe-slinging duo astonishes on tracks like “The Revanchist”, a seven minute tour de force that would have been right at home on Shogun. The intro riff builds anticipation as Heafy deftly spits his lyrics like venom. “Submit for Salvation” the lyrics say, and the track most certainly does demand submission as the band builds into possibly the best guitar solo section they’ve ever recorded. To be able to write a song of this length and keep it engaging and entertaining the whole way through is an art that heavy metal bands much older and wiser have failed to imitate, but Trivium does it with ease. “Thrown into the Fire” ends the album with power and grace, a final series of gut punches to put the listener down for the count.

The album starts and finishes strong, and has not a dull moment in between. The mixture of singing and screaming has always been something fans of the band have enjoyed, and while the previous album featured no screaming whatsoever (Heafy blew out his voice and needed vocal lessons just to be able to sing again), this album returns to a delightful mix of the two. The songwriting is much more pointed and confrontational, with songs ranging from heavy religious criticism to political and social consciousness.

The handful of songs that deal with love and betrayal are actually the weakest, from a lyrical standpoint. While the music is consistently remarkable, tracks like “The Heart from Your Hate” and “Betrayer” feature adolescent-themed lyrics that border on over-dramatic and cheesy: “Your callous heart never seemed affected, does a liar even know how to feel?” could be a line from an 8th grade diary entry, and it does no justice to the amazing music it’s being paired with.

Because the tracks are still highly listenable, I wouldn’t let it discourage you from checking the songs out. However, the band has written some really solid lyrics (pick anything from Ascendency), so we know they can do better.

The Sin and the Sentence is truly a brilliant album. It may be the best metal album of the year, and it is definitely one of Trivium’s greatest triumphs. It easily ranks high up with Ascendency and Shogun as a testament to the band’s musical genius and ability to write catchy songs that are heavy enough to shatter concrete.

Since the release of In Waves, the band has slowly become more well-known, culminating with their last album (2015’s Silence in the Snow) reaching #3 in the U.S. Top Rock Albums. Even with the more recent success Trivium has achieved, they are not talked about nearly enough.

There are few, if any, heavy metal bands around today who possess the imagination and creativity of this group. They’re obviously influenced by the mastersof metal who came before them (you can hear shades of Megadeth on several tracks of this album, and who hasn’t been influenced by Metallica?), but they still find ways to craft original riffs and solos in their own style. They have a well-rounded catalogue, and by combining the strengths of their previous albums, they’ve made one hell of a record.

From first listen, it is apparent that this album isn’t just good, it’s important. With The Sin and the Sentence, Trivium reestablishes their dominance over the NWOAHM and continues to write the history of modern heavy metal, one screaming guitar solo at a time.