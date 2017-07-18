S.A. celebrates completion of the “Four Seasons” murals

By Nathaly Cruz

On July 12, city officials gathered to celebrate the completion of the “Four Seasons” murals, located at Villamain Rd. at the SE Loop 410 Underpass. These murals form part of World Heritage Trail Public Art Project. The goal of this project is to enhance the American Indians in Texas and tell their story.

At the ceremony, District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca J. Viagran, Director of World Heritage Office, Colleen Swain, Executive Director of American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions (AITSCM), Ramon Vasquez and participating artists were present.

This project features four murals created by a team of local professional artists, Joe de la Cruz, Chris Montoya, Cristina Noriega and Albert Garza.

The works portray the four seasons, native plants and animals native to this geographic area and sustained the seasonal migrations of the Coahuiltecan bands and clans that populated this area for thousands of years.

During the presentation, artists Cristina Sosa Noriega shared with the public how she remembers going on bike rides with her dad as a little girl through these trails and never imagined that one day she would have a mural.

The Public Art Mentorship course gave Noriega the opportunity to paint the mural of winter. The Public Art Mentorship course is a two-week class designed where artists are taught everything about public art.

Noriega and her sister Rebecca Sosa, told the story of winter. “I did the painting that represents winter which includes a pecan that is a native food or plant in this region,” she explained.

Noriega has painted her entire life and as a little girl had an interest in art. Noriega said creating the mural brought along many childhood memories. “It holds a lot of special meaning for me. I remember how with both my grandmothers we would always pick up pecans and we would go to other peoples’ yards and picked them too,” Noriega reminisced.

The San Antonio native shared with La Prensa why she wanted to be part of this project. “I wanted to be part of public art because it can have such an impact on the community. I am so proud of being from San Antonio,” she added.

Noriega concluded by explaining why her mural can’t be seen alone and hopes to nature and cultivate other residents to become public artists.

“My mural can’t be seen by itself, it is one of four, the whole point of this project is to celebrate world heritage and when people come by they can see native plants and animals that have always been here in this border line and it tells kind of a story of the gifts of this land,” Noriega explained.

In an interview with Ramon Vazquez, executive director of AITSCM, Vazquez shares the important significance of murals and invites the community to come out and enjoy them.

“This helps us be involved in the telling of our story as the first people of San Antonio and in sharing it with others in San Antonio. It connects the past with the present and it is very important,” Vasquez said. “For so many years we have had our story told to us and now we get to participate in telling our story. Please come and see the murals the artists did a fantastic job.”

According to Colleen Swain, director of World Heritage Office, the next project will be very different, and will be located at US-90 Highway Underpasses at S Presa St. and Roosevelt Avenue. The two artists that are contributing with this project are David Blancas and Oscar Alvarado. They are using the pillars to create various vignettes and are currently collecting information from the community.

“We are looking for people to share their stories, photographs or anything about the neighborhood in those intersections,” Swain said. “We would love for the community to come to Urban 15! It is most afternoons from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. or they can go to the World Heritage website to get more information,” said Swain.

Visit www.sanantonio.gov/WorldHeritage for more information.

“Four Seasons” murals

The mural painted by Albert Garza, represents spring. In this mural one can see flowers, leaf bases, and fruits of Southwestern Yuccas. The Yucca plant was also utilized for medicinal purposes, such as skin problems.

Cristina Sosa Noriega painted the mural that represents winter. In this mural one can see mountain lions and pecans that represent important items for the natives.

Chris Montoya created the fall mural, which demonstrates the importance of the mesquite and deer in the lives of Texas natives. Mesquite was a very important food source, and used for fuel and medicine.

Joe de la Cruz painted the mural that represents summer. In this mural one can see a nopal, a tuna and a Black Bear, all which have an important significance. The tuna can be found in four different colors and the nopal functions as food.

The World Heritage Public Art Project includes 10 functional murals placed in key areas along the San Antonio Missions World Heritage Trail route. Their ultimate purpose is reinforcing and enhancing the visitor experience, and at the same time providing an aesthetic vision that reflects the rich history and culture of the missions, and people.

