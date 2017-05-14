Plácido Domingo returns to the Alamodome

“Plácido Domingo Le Canta a San Antonio” is a rare occasion to hear one of the greatest voices in the world, “The King of Opera” performing in the Illusions Theater at the Alamodome on Oct. 18.

Domingo returns after six years to pay homage to San Antonio, in pre-celebration of the City’s tricentennial anniversary.

It promises to be a one of his kind and magical night where Maestro Domingo will enchant the audience with famous operatic arias, traditional Spanish songs and popular music. It will be accompanied by a full symphonic orchestra and a group of Mariachi. A world-renowned soprano will also sing duets alongside Maestro Domingo throughout the concert.

His phenomenal voice is spellbinding, the sound luscious and his presence on stage charismatic, full of passion and energy. This concert will become a memorable milestone in San Antonio’s music history. It is his mission to touch the public, as he stated: “It’s a privilege for me to do what I do and make the audience forget their problems and be happy, if at least for a while”.

Don’t miss it! Tickets go on sale on May 15 on www.Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range from $45, $275 to $400 (including cocktail reception).

A multifaceted artist, Domingo’s vocal repertoire encompasses 147 stage roles – a number unmatched by any other celebrated singer in the opera history. He recorded more than 100 recordings of complete operas, earning 12 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards.

Domingo is also a respected conductor and the General Director of Los Angeles Opera. His lifelong commitment and contribution to music and the arts has led him to receive honorary doctorates from Harvard University and New York University, among dozen others.

In 2012 he was appointed as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador in recognition of his “exceptional artistic career, his inestimable support for young opera musicians through the Operalia competition, and his dedication to the values and ideals of UNESCO”.

For more info, please visit www.placidodomingo.com.