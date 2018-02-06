McNay displays Work of famous San Antonio Print Maker

San Antonio is a city of diverse backgrounds stretching back 300 years. From the natives, to the spanish missionaries, the French, Mexico, and now the united States, those who are from here or call this city home bare the history that it has gone through.The same was true for artist Mary Bonner. Born in Louisiana in 1885 Bonner would move to San Antonio in her youth and attended The University of Austin in 1904.

Because of the of the sexual prejudice about educating women in the early 20th century and artistic limitation, Bonner would relocate to Paris, France to continue her education and find her craft, print making and copper plate etching. This craft dates back to at least the medieval ages in Europe and is a detailed process that includes treating a sheet of copper so that it may be drawn on such as a piece of paper. Once sketched the sheet is inked and ran through a press with a sheet of paper that will mirror the image drawn on the copper.

In 2018, more than 80 years after Bonner’s death, The McNay art museum is filling the Jerry Lawson Print Gallery, with prints Bonner made inspired by San Antonio and its past. In France her prints depicting West Texas lifestyle caused an uproar of praise that set her on the global scale of artist in her time.

Notable pieces on display at the McNay include Les Cowboys, Bucking Bronco, Fighting Bulls, A Classic Roundup, and Two Dogs. The history of the San Antonio region can be seen even in her prints of cowboys and cattle. Azteca inspiration looms in the corners and frames of her prints, some with eagles others merely in the two dimensional characters telling a story across the copper plate.

The exhibition, 100 Years of Printmaking in San Antonio, lasts from, Jan. 4th to Apl. 1st and commemorates the tricentennial that the Alamo city will be celebrating this year. Nearly all of Bonner’s work is displayed for all to see, a peek into the past and how one woman who lived here almost more than a hundred years ago viewed it.