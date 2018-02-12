A Mariachi’s love for his music

Gathering for celebration or significant event has been a part of the human condition since forever. Music would always be a part of these gatherings, drums to mimic the thunder, flutes to capture the wind, and strings to bring the sounds of the rain.

On Feb. 3, what would have been another gig at another house party for the Mariachi Inolvidable was turned into a sensational showcase of musical talent. A troop of four musicians, armed with a violin, trumpet, guitarrón, and guitar.

Dawning an Azteca-inspired poncho, Rudy Amador, Mariachi and lifetime musician shared that his love for music began at the age of four and he has never looked back. Growing up Amador was taught by his mother how to read and write in spanish, and at four years old Armador was singing in front of his first crowds with outfits handmade by his mother.

“I love the music. It’s very important to keep our heritage alive. It’s our roots.” Amador stated.

The 56-year-old San Antonio native picked up the guitar at the age of 15 and has followed in the steps of his ancestors to play a music derived of European and Native culture. His love of music would take him to stages across the country and even in Japan. Amador says he grew up in a time where playing Mariachi music wasn’t allowed or promoted in schools the way it is today.

“They want to take away our roots and there’s no way anybody is going to take our roots.” Amador said. “It’s growing stronger and stronger. Even in elementary schools children are learning how to be Mariachi. It’s being endorsed in our schools now. There was a time where it was just a family inheritance.”

Whether a house party in his hometown or across the globe in a country not his own, Amador perseveres to keep the hundreds of years old tradition alive anywhere he can.