A Look Back (and Ahead)- Rock Music in 2017

Hello, my rock-n-roll brothers and sisters! Well, we made it. 2017 is almost completely in the books, and it’s been a ride. We’ve had some instantly classic albums released by our favorite rock and metal bands, as well as some equally great work from newcomers! Nothing makes a true rocker happier than discovering a great new band. It (hopefully) means years of new and inspired music as well as the opportunity to see the band live and watch them learn and grow.

2017 also brought some tragic losses. There were many pioneers and icons of blues, rock, and heavy metal who passed on this year, some tragically cut down in their prime. We will continue to wonder for years to come what may have been had they survived. As we continue to listen to and enjoy their music, we immortalize their voices and spirit. Let us pay tribute to those artists who shared their talent and life with us, and we pray their families and loved ones find peace.

Butch Trucks- The Allman Brothers Band- 1/24/17

Chuck Berry- 3/18/17

Paul O’Neill- Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra- 4/5/17

J.Geils- J.Geils Band- 4/11/17

Chris Cornell- Soundgarden, Audioslave, solo- 5/18/17

Greg Allman- Allman Brothers Band, solo- 5/27/17

Chester Bennington- Linkin Park, Stone Temple Pilots- 7/20/17

Walter Becker- Steely Dan- 9/3/17

Tom Petty- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, solo- 10/2/17

Fats Domino- 10/24/17

Malcolm Young- AC/DC- 11/18/17

While there were many sad moments in 2017, there was also some great music released! These are some of the best albums released in 2017, so if you haven’t given them a listen, now’s the time!

Foo Fighters- Concrete and Gold

Alice Cooper- Paranormal

Trivium- The Sin and the Sentence

Art of Anarchy- The Madness

Steel Panther- Lower the Bar

10 Years- (How to Live) AS GHOSTS

12 Stones- Picture Perfect

Mastodon- Emperor of Sand

Incubus- 8

Seether- Poison the Parish

In This Moment- Ritual

Greta Van Fleet- From the Fires

Shattered Sun- The Evolution of Anger

Projected- Ignite My Insanity

Rex Brown- Smoke on This…

Accept- The Rise of Chaos

Linkin Park- One More Light

Nickelback- Feed the Machine

311- Mosaic

Stone Sour- Hydrograd

Motörhead- Under Cover

Prophets of Rage- Prophets of Rage

Sons of Texas- Forged in Fortitude

Fozzy- Judas

Black Sabbath- The End (Live)

2017 was a big year for well-established rock acts like Guns N’ Roses and Metallica. G’NR had a record-breaking tour run that saw the band travel the entire country, rocking out and selling out stadium after stadium, including in SA. Metallica, hot off the release of last year’s new album Hardwired…to Self Destruct, was in full swing in 2017. They, too, had a huge turnout for their megatour, and rocked a full house at the Alamodome earlier this year with support from Avenged Sevenfold.

Black Sabbath, the legendary band who invented heavy metal and inspired countless musicians throughout a career that spans six decades, played their final show together on February 4th in their hometown of Birmingham. They released a recording of that final performance, entitled The End of the End, and it is nothing short of magical. The importance of Black Sabbath to heavy metal, and rock music in general, cannot be overstated, and so they deserve all the congratulations and fanfare they have received for their retirement (though Ozzy will never retire… He’s Ozzy $&@#*$! Osbourne!)

2017 was a great year for rock music, and it leaves us with a promising outlook for 2018. Exciting album releases, band reunions, world tours, and stellar collaborations await us, so enjoy the holidays and let’s get ready to rock in the new year!

As always, I am always looking to hear from fellow music fanatics, and I’d love to hear from you! Send your comments, questions, criticisms, and insights to robertgomez09@gmail.com