Exclusive Artist Interview- Eric Johnson, Texas Guitar Legend (Full Interview)

Rob Gomez– Good afternoon, Eric! Thank for taking the time to talk with us, we appreciate it.

Eric Johnson– Yeah, my pleasure!

RG-On your new album, Collage, you cover Hendrix, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, The Ventures, and B.B. King. What was your process for selecting these artists and their songs?

EJ– I kind of just went into the studio and started cutting stuff live. “Oh, let’s do this song! Now, let’s do that one” Then whatever ended up turning out good, I went back and started overdubbing and mixing it. But we just went in and had fun and recorded whatever we felt like recording. I had a few new tunes I wanted to put on there, as well.

RG– That’s got to be a good feeling, having the freedom and being at the point in your career where you can just go in, play what you want, and say “Yeah, we’ll put that on the album!”

EJ– Yeah, and the goal is just trying to get the music better.

RG– Your tone is the sound of envy for guitar players across the globe. On this album, you prove it’s as smooth and angelic as ever. What guitars did you favor when recording this album?

EJ– Mostly I used this new F-hole Thinline Strat that I have coming out. Then, I used… what else did I use? I used a Les Paul. Then I used an old Strat on some of it.

RG– How does it feel touring for your new album and playing your most famous one in it’s entirety?

EJ– I’m looking forward to this tour coming it. We’ll be doing two sets. It’ll be one of newer stuff, then we’ll be doing Ah Via Musicom on the second set, with a cross-section of a whole bunch of different things.

RG– Sounds like a lot of fun! What made you decide to revisit Ah Via Musicom?

EJ– We viewed a lot of people on the website that said it was their favorite album. They were like “Oh, well we’d love to see you just do that record live!” I thought “Well, that’d be kinda cool.” Neat concept for a tour, just go out and play the record live.

RG– I’ve read that recording the album was very stressful for you. Now that almost 30 years have passed, are you able to look back more fondly at the creative process during the making of that album?

EJ– Yeah, I am. I mean, it was a lot of work. I did a lot of it myself, just engineering it and playing at the same time. It was tough. I was just trying to push myself to do as good a job as I could do. But yeah, I have good memories of working hard on it.

RG– What is it like playing with Tommy Taylor (drums) and Kyle Brock (bass) again? I know you and Kyle go way back.

EJ– They have a real certain magic to their playing. It’s hard to figure out what it is about certain people that goes beyond their musical ability, which they both have a great musical ability, but there’s a certain magic some people have. There’s a good chemistry between us that is very nice to revisit.

RG– If you recorded Ah Via Musicom today, do you think it would still resonate as well as it did in 1990?

EJ– Oh, I don’t know. It’s hard to say. I don’t know if guitar records are as popular as they used to be, especially instrumental guitar records. I think it’d probably have to have a little different flavor to it, because everything had changed alot.

RG– Tastes come and go, but good music is good music, and that’s a great record

EJ– Well, thank you.

RG– Nowadays, most music is downloaded or streamed. Does getting millions of hits on iTunes or Spotify feel as good as selling physical records?

EJ– Well, it’s nice that you still have people interested in what you do, but it’s a little bit less personal. People are just on one thing and then it’s on to the next, there’s not the personal experience of sitting down and previewing a whole record. It’s a little more touch-and-go, kind of just on the fly, I guess. You don’t really have quite the same connection as people buying a record, sitting down, and enjoying it as an event, you know what I mean?

RG– I imagine, as an artist, it’s a lot more gratifying to know that people are going out there physically, in the elements, to go to a store and buy your record to take home and play. They sit there and look at your album art, you know?

EJ– Yeah, it was more of a tangible, visceral experience.

RG– Do you still play piano often? Is it a tool you still find yourself using a lot when you’re writing?

EJ– I do, uh huh.

RG– What is one of your most challenging songs to play live?

EJ– To play any of them well can be a challenge for me. *chuckles* But, let’s see… There’s one called “Steve’s Boogie” which is challenging for me to play. To play “Cliffs of Dover” well, that’s a challenge, because sometimes I play it better than other times! *laughs*

RG– Like you said earlier, your new Fender Eric Johnson Signature SemiHollow Stratocaster with the F-hole is due out this year. Can you tell us anything about it, or is it still under wraps?

EJ– It’s basically very similar to the one that I have out, except that the body is semi-hollow. So it has a centerpiece that’s solid, but the sides are chambered, with one f-hole at the top of the guitar. It really does make a difference in the sound. I’m really enjoying using it. The more I use it, the more I like it better than a solid-body Strat.

RG– I know your reputation is that of a tone-wizard, so I’m sure you’re enjoying getting all sorts of sounds and tones out of it!

EJ– Yeah! It’s pretty inspiring, actually.

RG– Your personality seems very unique and fun-loving. Does that carry over to your playing style?

EJ– I’ve tried to get it to do that more. I think I’m less of a stickler and a perfectionist about music. I’m trying to open up to go for the vibe more. This last record was a good work-in-progress for me to do that, where I just tried to cut stuff live.

RG– You’re highly respected and well-loved by the guitar-playing community, but you’ve always been under-appreciated. Why don’t more people know about you and your incredible music?

EJ– I don’t know. I think sometimes it has to do with your personality and maybe your business model. The business machinery you surround yourself with and your personality. That kind of thing.

RG– What bands or musicians do you feel are underrated or don’t get enough credit?

EJ– Gosh, I don’t know, there’s… Doyle Bramhall is a fine guitar player. He’s got a real cool thing going on. David Gilmour is great, but of course, he’s doing great. He doesn’t need any help! *laughs* There’s a lot of great music out there. It’s just a little tougher for people now to establish a career. Maybe because it’s so accessible for people to make their own music on computers. Also, there’s so many bands and so much music that maybe people don’t have the same personal interest in this or that. They’re just overwhelmed with everything, I guess.

RG– Who are some of your favorite guitarists right now?

EJ– Oh, geez! I love Tommy Emmanuel. Hard to say, there’s so many of them. Frank Vignola, he’s an amazing player. There’s a guy in Austin named Carson Brock, he’s a really fine guitar player. There’s a guy in Boston named Tim Miller, he’s an amazing, amazing player!

RG– Is there a big difference in what influenced you back in the 60’s and 70’s compared to what you listen to now?

EJ– I think I still incorporate all of the old stuff. I try to listen to what emotionally moves me.

RG– That’s a good benchmark! You’re from Texas. How does it feel to play at home?

EJ– It’s great. I love playing in Texas, actually. I love playing in San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston. It’s a lot of fun.

RG– Any special memories of San Antonio?

EJ– Playing Fiesta Gardens is always a lot of fun.

RG– Are you a Spurs fan?

EJ– Not too closely, I don’t follow them too close, but…

RG– It’s alright, as long as you’re not a Rockets fan, we’re good!

EJ– *laughs* There you go. Ok, I guess that’d be a sensation, wouldn’t it?

RG– When it comes to Texas guitar legends, you and Billy Gibbons are about the last of a long line of storied axe-slingers. I know you and Johnny Winter have a bit of history. Any other Texas guitar players you feel especially connected to or have a lot of respect for?

EJ– Of course, Stevie Ray Vaughan, he was a great player. Johnny Richardson. John Staehely. There was a guy named Leonard Arnold. Steve Miller was originally from Texas. Those are some of the guys I used to listen to alot.

RG– What was it like, sharing the stage with Stevie Ray Vaughan? I saw an old concert video of you guys from back in the 80’s, what was it like?

EJ– Great! He was a real dynamic, amazing player. He was so loud, it was hard to hear myself! *chuckles* I mean, I play loud, but he was really loud! It was wonderful.

RG– Any chance you’ll ever play any Electromagnets tunes on tour again?

EJ-Yeah, we do every once in a while. We play a couple of those tunes.

RG– What’s in the future for Eric Johnson?

EJ– Well, I got a bunch of new music. I want to try and get another acoustic record going. I got bunch of electric songs that I’ve got together. I’m just trying to raise the quality level of what I do and get a bunch of stuff recorded.

RG– Do you have any advice for the young Texans who want to follow in your footsteps?

EJ– Just be true to your heart and play whatever inspires you and gives you joy. That’s what people will pick up on, your love and passion, joy, and excitement for what you’re doing. The more you connect, the more you find your stream and flavor and then you connect with that.

RG– People still talk about guitarists like Django Reinhardt and Robert Johnson with the upmost respect all these years later. What do you want people to say about you 70 years from now?

EJ– That I was a seeker of sounds, I guess.

RG– What can people who come to the Aztec Theatre expect to see in your show?

EJ– I think it’s going to be a cool show! Arielle is going to open the show and she’s a really fine singer/songwriter. She’ll actually play a little bit with us on the first set. We’ll be doing some of the stuff off Collage as well as some old favorites. Then we’ll come out and play the whole Ah Via Musicom record. So, it should be a pretty versatile evening!

RG– Sounds like a lot of fun, I can’t wait to be there! Mr.Johnson, thank you so much for taking the time to talk with us.

EJ– Thank you, Robert. I appreciate you doing this, man! Hopefully you can pop by our gig.

I plan to, Eric! Hopefully I’ll see YOU there, as well, my dear reader. Don’t miss this historic show at the Aztec on February 17th. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. Special thanks to Steve Karas of SKH Music for all his help!