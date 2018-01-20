Don’t Miss It! The Can’t Miss Concerts of 2018 (So Far)

If you aren’t planning on being at the Rock Box on Saturday night for the 10 Years 2018 Fan Summit, you’re already missing out on what will be an amazing year in live music for San Antonio. Even though we have no clue what the second half of the year will bring us, the bands that are slated to visit the Alamo City are setting us up for a rocking year! This is my “Don’t Miss It!” list of 2018, the shows you had better not miss!

• Marilyn Manson– 1/23 @ the Aztec- He may be a decade or so removed from his heyday, but his latest effort, Heaven Upside Down, is pretty good, and he always has a very talented band with him. He’s definitely worth checking out.

• Jonny Lang– 1/26 @ the Aztec- Jonny Lang came into the blues scene on fire, and while he doesn’t get talked about as much these days, he still has the voice and guitar chops that made him famous. This cat is an amazing musician.

• Vallejo w/ Ruben V– 1/26 @ Sam’s Burger Joint- If you don’t go see Jonny, go see Vallejo! The group has been around for a while, and they know their way around a power chord or 3. Plus, Ruben V is one of the best blues guitarists in Texas, and I don’t say that lightly.

• Machine Head- 1/29 @ the Aztec- Who books shows at the Aztec? I need to buy them a beer! Machine Head is one of the founders of the New Wave of American Heavy Metal, they’re well- respected in the metal community, and they will rock the Aztec on 1/29. Be there when they do!

• Banditos– 2/5 @ the Paper Tiger- This band is interesting- they’re like Jerry Lee Lewis meets Link Wray with some Neil Young and ZZ Top sprinkled on top, all on a 60’s acid trip. That’s all I got…go see them and tell me I’m wrong.

• Eric Johnson– 2/17 @ the Aztec- The Master of the Stratocaster returns to San Antonio! The celebrated guitarist will be playing his seminal work, Ah Via Musicom ,in its entirety. If you’re not there to see it, you’re missing out on rock history.

• Brad Paisley– 2/19 and 2/20 @ ATT Center- Brad Paisley rocks, dude! He rocks harder than the freakin Goo Goo Dolls and Foreigner! Who the hell booked the rock shows for the Rodeo this year? Next time get whoever books for the Aztec! Casting Crowns and Brad Paisley are the most relevant rocking groups playing the Rodeo this year, God help us! Brad, please play some Van Halen while you’re up there. Please.

• Joe Ely– 3/2 @ Brauntex Theatre- Yes, this show is in New Braunfels. No, I don’t care you worked all day and don’t feel like driving. Go see Joe Ely play “Me and Billy the Kid” live and then thank me later.

• Pop Evil– 3/8 @ the Aztec- When I saw these guys open for Judas Priest and Whitesnake in 2009, I knew they’d be special, and they are. One of the last old-school rock/metal bands, Pop Evil is touring for their new album that drops Feb 16th. Buy the album, buy a ticket, have good time, da?

• Bon Jovi– 3/22 @ ATT Center- Bon Jovi isn’t the same without Richie Sambora, let’s just get that out of the way. However, getting famous hired gun Phil-X to be your lead guitarist is a

pretty cool move, and Bon Jovi is known for a great live show. I remain skeptical, but I’ll bite. Go see it!

• The Iron Maidens– 3/23 @ Alamo City Music Hall- Anytime you get to see hot chicks play Iron Maiden’s Greatest Hits live, you should do it. I shouldn’t even have to tell you this. I’m done.

• John 5– 3/29 @ The Rock Box- I don’t know if you know this, SA, but we have several enormously respected guitarists coming to visit us this year. John 5 is crazy stupid good, and you need to see him live to believe what you’re hearing.

• Chicago– 3/30 @ the Majestic- I watched a lot of great concerts last year, but Chicago was the best live show, and it wasn’t even close. These guys have been around since ‘67, and they’ve only gotten better. I’d go see them every year if I could, and I just might!

• Michael Schenker – 3/31 @ San Antonio Event Center- Michael Schenker, the Scorpions’ original lead guitarist (who returned for Lovedrive after Uli left) is heralded for his work with UFO and his own Michael Schenker Group. He’s one of the most influential metal guitarists of all time.

• Willie Nelson– 4/20 and 4/21 @ the Whitewater Amphitheater- One does not simply “not” go see Willie freakin’ Nelson if given the chance.

• Tommy Castro and the Painkillers– 4/26 @ Sam’s Burger Joint- Blues and Soul from California comes to SATX. Tommy Castro is one soulful dude, he plays a mean guitar, and his group is rock solid.

• Judas Priest w/ Saxon– 5/1- Freeman Coliseum- Both of these legendary groups are touring for new albums to be released this year, and they both sound amazing. Heavy metal music is very much alive in 2018. Plus, the Freeman is a great place to see a show like this!

• Juanes– 5/6 @ Freeman Coliseum- Another amazing show to catch at the Freeman, Juanes just released, in my opinion, his best album last year, and I’m looking for any excuse to go see this show. Anyone interested in buying my firstborn son?

• Joe Bonamassa– 5/26 and 5/27 @ the Majestic- Bluesrocker Joe Bone is the epitome of cool. His back-to-back shows at the Majestic almost guarantee guest appearances from other Texas blues musicians… maybe he’ll bring out Jimmy Vaughn, Doyle Bramhall, or Billy Gibbons? Who knows?

• Uli Jon Roth– 6/2 @ the Rock Box- The Scorpions’ lead guitarist during their early career (after Michael Schenker left the first time), Uli Jon Roth is a virtuoso guitarist and should provide a very entertaining evening at the Rock Box. “Sails of Charon” is all the education you need to be an amazing rock guitarist.

• Hammerfall– 6/19 @ Scout Bar- Swedish power metal at it’s best. Scout bar is a great venue to catch this modern classic metal band. Chapter V: Unbent, Unbowed, Unbroken is a personal favorite.

As I am preparing the online version of this article, Journey/Def Leppard have announced a show at the AT&T Center on August 31st! Neal Schon, Phil Collen, and Vivian Cambell, all under the same roof!? That’s a guitar player’s dream come true.

With all these killer concerts coming our way, it’s time to use some sick time at work, skip Grandma’s rosary, and fake an injury to get out of being a bridesmaid at your best friend’s wedding. C’mon, you’re going to miss seeing Bon Jovi to wear a lavender dress you don’t even like for BRENDA’S wedding!? Go see live music at it’s finest, right here in Spurs Country! Next week, we talk to the one and only ERIC JOHNSON, one of the most well-respected guitar players alive, who happens to be from the ATX. He gives us an exclusive interview ahead of his show at the Aztec in February 17th, which promises the be one of the best of the year!

Don’t forget to like La Prensa on Facebook! As always, you can contact me via email at robertgomez09@gmail.com with any questions, comments, or hate mail you wish to send me. Hasta luego, rockeros!