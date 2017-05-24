Department of Arts & Culture presents two new exhibits at Plaza de Armas

Two new exhibits presented by the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture celebrate San Antonio artists. Both exhibits opened on May 11, 2017 and are on display at the Plaza de Armas Building, 115 Plaza de Armas, in downtown San Antonio. The exhibits are free and open to the public, available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

“The Department of Arts & Culture is proud to once again showcase San Antonio artists with two simultaneous exhibits,” said Debbie Racca-Sittre, director of the Department of Arts & Culture. “Plaza de Armas remains a space dedicated to featuring and celebrating San Antonio-based artists for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

“MetaDADA: High Art for the POPulace” is displayed in the Culture Commons Storefront Gallery and Exhibit Hall on the first floor of the Plaza de Armas Building. The exhibit showcases 11 professional San Antonio-based artists whose methods combine Dada and Pop Art. The participating artists utilize the gallery walls for their two-dimensional installations that incorporate methods and themes familiar to those of Dada and Pop Art, including: cut-and-paste, collage, repurposing, juxtaposition, popular culture and others.

Participating artists include: David Almaguer, Ana Hernandez-Burwell, Ashley Mireles, Jen Frost Smith, Jason Ibarra, James Medrano, Michael Menchaca, Kelly O’Connor, Rainey, David “Shek” Vega, and Scotch Willington.

This exhibit runs through Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Accompanying events for this exhibit include a poetry reading on June 21, a film screening of art in pop culture on July 19, a zine pop-up shop on July 26 and a lunch and learn panel discussion with artists on August 4. Information about these events is available on www.getcreativesanantonio.com .

Public Art San Antonio (PASA), a division of the Department of Arts & Culture, tells the story of 10 local artists who participated in the department’s inaugural public art mentorship program through, “PASAbilities: A Tale of 10 Local Super Artists.” The exhibit, on display on the second floor of Plaza de Armas, is comprised of 15 colorful, comic book-style panels hand painted by San Antonio artist Cristina Sosa Noriega. Noriega was commissioned by the Department to depict the two-week local emerging artist mentorship program that took place in 2016. The panels playfully share details about each artist – their favorite local public artworks, their artistic influences and their would-be heroic alter-egos.

In addition to Noriega, the artists who participated in the mentorship program include: Benjamin McVey, David Blancas, Jayne Lawrence, Julia Barbosa Landois, Mari Hernandez, Michael Menchaca and Suzy Gonzalez, Nancy Wood, Samuel Morales Urbina and Fernando Andrade, and Scotch Willington.

All the artists in the mentorship program were invited to participate based on their applications for the 2017 Call for Public Art Pre-Qualifications. Upon completion of the course, all 10 artists were recommended for inclusion in the final Pre-Qualified Public Art list, which included a total of 59 local artists and was approved by San Antonio City Council in 2017.

The “PASAbilities” exhibit remains on view through summer 2017 as a promotion for the upcoming 2018 Call for Public Art Pre-Qualifications, as well as the second annual mentorship course, scheduled for late 2017.