Confluence of Culture: the art of the Henry B. Convention Center

San Antonio is known for its creative and colorful art in public places. The most visible, perhaps, are the murals in the Westside and Southtown sectors of the city. There is also art on the Riverwalk and at the airport, in addition to the “Torch of Friendship” sculpture by Sebastian at Alamo Plaza and the eight-story mural at Santa Rosa Children’s Hospital by Jesse Trevino.

The Torch of Friendship and the mosaic tile portrayal of a child with angels in the center of the city are cultural landmarks. However, there are other outstanding art pieces not as visible to the general public.

As an example, the art in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center escapes local residents’ close attention. Few San Antonians spend much time in this beautiful and recently expanded 1.6 million square foot building. It make perfect sense. It was designed for organizations and groups visiting the city that require large meeting spaces. Annually, the Convention Center hosts more than 300 meetings and events with over 750,000 convention visitors from around the world.

“Confluence: Art at the Convention Center” is part of the Tricentennial celebration conceived by San Antonio’s Department of Arts and Culture. Confluence –in their words– is “designed to inspire, innovate, and propel San Antonio into the next 300 years.” I believe it does all of that and I recommend our local citizens to partake of the excellent art selection.

Art in this city facility is usually large scale and with a few exceptions, placed high above the floor. This year, the work of four well-known San Antonio artists: Cesar Martinez, Jesse Trevino, Mel Casas and Anita Valenzuela occupy prominent spaces.

Martinez, who has several ceramic panels at the San Antonio International Airport, has two medium sized paintings titled “Dos XX Amber” and “Dos XX Lager” both created in 1982. He utilized the brown and green colors found on the labels of Dos XX beer to create an abstract branding image. They are on a side panel and easily can be missed if one is walking along the main corridors.

There is no charge to enter the Convention Center, and even when it is full of visiting delegates, the art is easy to view. Two works depicting images of Texas are by the prominent artist Mel Casas. A black cowboy hat has “TEXANO” in large stencil lettering below the hat image as if to offer an additional title to what he calls Humanscape #117. Casas grew up in El Paso in an era when the term Texano, Tejano, or Chicano were rejected. The headband of the hat reveals a natty abstract image that one could interpret as either the Virgin Guadalupe or, based on the color and design, chili peppers. But we are not certain.

Since none of the local museums exhibited Casas during his life time, the addition of two of his works in such a prominent space should be celebrated. Casas died in 2014, but lived long enough to witness the purchase by the Smithsonian Museum of one of his Humanscape paintings. His paintings were selected for major Latino art shows in the 1990s, earning him the respect of artists and curators alike. All of his Humanscape works had the same title and only the images and numbers are different. Casas, who was born in El Paso, spent the majority of his life in San Antonio where he taught at San Antonio College and mentored an entire generation of artists.

A must-see large painting is that of San Antonio artist Jesse Trevino. His oil painting on gypsum board, “Mi Vida/1972,” depicts his life after returning from a tour in Vietnam where he received life threatening wounds that included the loss of his painting arm. He also sustained back and leg wounds that have tormented him to this day. He painted “Mi Vida” on a large sheetrock wall in his bedroom during a dark period in life. The painting revealed much about his pain and suffering as he learned to paint with his left hand and adjust to a new life. The painting came to light when Inez Gabriel purchased a house where Trevino once lived. The art community is indebted to her dogged determination to save and restore it.

In the center of the painting is a woman with long hair whose face is partly covered by two major objects in Trevino’s life–an image of a metal hook which would serve as his new hand and a Purple Heart medal which recognized his combat injuries. A soldier stands in full combat gear nearby. To her left is the back of a moving automobile, while above it we see a serene portrait of breakfast–pan dulce and coffee. Near her and above her are images of cigarettes, a can of beer and pain pills. His art describes his sufferings, which we can only imagine to be raw and full of emotions.

Near the exit to the Convention Center on the bottom level leading to Hemisphere Park and the Tower of Las Americas, is a sculpture of a star by local artist Anita Valencia. Upon close examination, one notices that the star is constructed completely of discarded aluminum cans. Valencia, who was born and raised in the city’s Westside, works with recycled material such as aluminum cans and CDs. At age 84, she continues to create new art and her work can be seen both in public and commercial locations.

To see the more than twenty-five art pieces in the Confluence exhibit, one must be prepared to walk on several different floor levels. However, the beautiful art will make you wish to visit the exhibit more than once. I did.