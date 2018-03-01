Concert Review- At Nothing More’s Sold-Out Corpus Christi Event, Everyone is Family

On February 24th, Brewster Street Ice House was a special place to be. Nothing More, the pride of the San Antonio rock scene, came down to Corpus Christi and rocked a sold-out crowd of fellow Texans, giving a performance that made those in attendance feel more like family than ticket-holders. Fresh off their 3 Grammy nods for their latest effort, The Stories We Tell Ourselves, and the smash single, “Go to War”, the band performed like seasoned vets, keeping their audience exhilarated until the very end.

From the beginning, the show had an intimacy and feeling of familiarity that is sadly lacking in so many rock events that come through. One thing that any live music fan will tell you is that “The Moment” is crucial; that feeling of oneness with the artist and their music. During that moment, time stops, hearts beat in unison, fists pump, and voices bearing the soul and strife felt by all who experience this mortal coil are raised on high. “The Moment” seems to last forever, and it can’t be faked. An audience can always tell when it’s real, when an artist is giving them everything they have, and there’s no denying that we all felt we were living in that moment the second Nothing More took the stage.

That’s not to say the crowd wasn’t having fun from the get-go. Not only did the headliner bring their A-game to the show, they brought a collective of opening bands who were obviously enjoying themselves. Who wouldn’t want to open for a band that you love and respect?

Kirra, the opening act, is from Oklahoma City, and recently had been touring up north. During our interview (available on the South Texas Sound Project Facebook page), they shared that they were happy to get out of the cold and back to a more forgiving (albeit, humid) climate. The truth was that they brought the heat, themselves, turning in a maximum-effort performance that set the tone for the rest of the night. Fans bought drinks and posted up around the stage, nodding along and yelling their support between songs. Kirra admitted that the sold-out show at Brewster’s was a bigger stage than they normally played, but they seemed comfortable and confident in front of the crowd, and they were well-received by all.

Big Story, the dynamic band from Dallas, performed their highly-anticipated set next. Texas is going through an amazing period of growth that has high-energy, talented, profoundly passionate rock groups sprouting up all over the place. Big Story is one of those groups. I was introduced to them by my good friend Jonathan Jourdan of To Whom It May (one of my favorite up-and-coming rock groups- check them out!) , and they didn’t disappoint. Their show was pure octane, each member jumping around and going crazy onstage, their fiery passion burning uninhibitedly, eyes gleaming like embers of the inferno.

They performed several songs off their EP, including their big single “Daydream”, and the crowd seemed to grow in size with every song. Vocalist Randall Stephens shares many traits that are consistent with “elite” frontmen, chiefly his ability to connect with his audience and create “The Moment.” He and his bandmates had a strong bond and collective presence onstage, mixing the excitement of a garage band with the professionalism of a touring group. At one point, bassist Pat Seals (formerly of Flyleaf) threw himself backwards into the crowd as fans looked on in disbelief. Stephens just smiled, never missing a beat. The antics of a feral guitar player make for a great time (and, more often than not, a plethora of good stories). Axe-slingers Jovan Santos and Dave Perez had riffs- a-plenty, and their layered style of playing made the sound of the band rich and heavy, like syrup on steel pancakes. Seals and drummer Ross Rubio round out the talented group of musicians, the steam turbine of a finely-tuned locomotive.

Their powerful set gained them a roomful of new fans, and they made themselves available to meet and talk with anyone who was interested in them after the show, an admirable quality for a band whose future is sky-high. (Big Story gave us a candid and informative interview that is also available on the South Texas Sound Project Facebook page)