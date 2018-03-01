Concert Review- At Nothing More’s Sold-Out Corpus Christi Event, Everyone is Family

On February 24th, Brewster Street Ice House was a special place to be. Nothing More, the pride of the San Antonio rock scene, came down to Corpus Christi and rocked a sold-out crowd of fellow Texans, giving a performance that made those in attendance feel more like family than ticket-holders. Fresh off their 3 Grammy nods for their latest effort, The Stories We Tell Ourselves, and the smash single, “Go to War”, the band performed like seasoned vets, keeping their audience exhilarated until the very end.
From the beginning, the show had an intimacy and feeling of familiarity that is sadly lacking in so many rock events that come through. One thing that any live music fan will tell you is that “The Moment” is crucial; that feeling of oneness with the artist and their music. During that moment, time stops, hearts beat in unison, fists pump, and voices bearing the soul and strife felt by all who experience this mortal coil are raised on high. “The Moment” seems to last forever, and it can’t be faked. An audience can always tell when it’s real, when an artist is giving them everything they have, and there’s no denying that we all felt we were living in that moment the second Nothing More took the stage.
That’s not to say the crowd wasn’t having fun from the get-go. Not only did the headliner bring their A-game to the show, they brought a collective of opening bands who were obviously enjoying themselves. Who wouldn’t want to open for a band that you love and respect?
Kirra, the opening act, is from Oklahoma City, and recently had been touring up north. During our interview (available on the South Texas Sound Project Facebook page), they shared that they were happy to get out of the cold and back to a more forgiving (albeit, humid) climate. The truth was that they brought the heat, themselves, turning in a maximum-effort performance that set the tone for the rest of the night. Fans bought drinks and posted up around the stage, nodding along and yelling their support between songs. Kirra admitted that the sold-out show at Brewster’s was a bigger stage than they normally played, but they seemed comfortable and confident in front of the crowd, and they were well-received by all.
Big Story, the dynamic band from Dallas, performed their highly-anticipated set next. Texas is going through an amazing period of growth that has high-energy, talented, profoundly passionate rock groups sprouting up all over the place. Big Story is one of those groups. I was introduced to them by my good friend Jonathan Jourdan of To Whom It May (one of my favorite up-and-coming rock groups- check them out!) , and they didn’t disappoint. Their show was pure octane, each member jumping around and going crazy onstage, their fiery passion burning uninhibitedly, eyes gleaming like embers of the inferno.
They performed several songs off their EP, including their big single “Daydream”, and the crowd seemed to grow in size with every song. Vocalist Randall Stephens shares many traits that are consistent with “elite” frontmen, chiefly his ability to connect with his audience and create “The Moment.” He and his bandmates had a strong bond and collective presence onstage, mixing the excitement of a garage band with the professionalism of a touring group. At one point, bassist Pat Seals (formerly of Flyleaf) threw himself backwards into the crowd as fans looked on in disbelief. Stephens just smiled, never missing a beat. The antics of a feral guitar player make for a great time (and, more often than not, a plethora of good stories). Axe-slingers Jovan Santos and Dave Perez had riffs- a-plenty, and their layered style of playing made the sound of the band rich and heavy, like syrup on steel pancakes. Seals and drummer Ross Rubio round out the talented group of musicians, the steam turbine of a finely-tuned locomotive.
Their powerful set gained them a roomful of new fans, and they made themselves available to meet and talk with anyone who was interested in them after the show, an admirable quality for a band whose future is sky-high. (Big Story gave us a candid and informative interview that is also available on the South Texas Sound Project Facebook page)
After the intense showing of Big Story, the crowd was primed and ready. Indianapolis’ the Contortionist was on deck, and their heavy, psychedelic, experimental sound opened the doors of perception for the curious listener. The band was covered in blackness for most of the show, opting to go for a mysterious vibe that was accented by sudden, bright flashes of light. While this is the stuff of nightmares for a concert photographer, it kept the audience engaged and interested. Their sound was a mixture of metal, rock, and experimental fusion, a creative blend that was peppered with sound dynamics and trippy effects. At times, the lead singer played keys, giving the band a dual-layered keyboard attack that set them apart from the rest of the bands on the bill. While their energy level wasn’t quite the same as the other groups, the Contortionist kept with the theme of the night- engage the audience. They succeeded, keeping everyone connected with the vibe that was about to reach its crescendo.
The anticipation had come to a head, and the adrenaline of the crowd was surging. Random cheers went up for the occasional guitar and drum tech who appeared onstage. The audience watched “the Scorpion Tail”, a giant junkyard apparatus that sat front and center on the stage, with great interest. Lead singer Jonny Hawkins rides the Scorpion Tail during the performance of “First of the Year” (a Skrillex cover), and uses its various levers and buttons to manipulate the electronic sounds of the song. It’s one of the most anticipated and exciting parts of their storied live show, and fans of the band are eager to see it in action.
When the lights went down and the band made their entrance, the sound was deafening. The Darkness turns to piercing light as Nothing More takes their place in front of their adoring fans, ready to entertain. They began banging out the intro to “Christ Copyright”, the thundering drums echoing through the screaming crowd and sonic guitar attack. Hawkins had his own drum heads attached to the Scorpion, and he beat them feverishly. When he began to sing, the moment grew, a spiritual cloud that quickly became heavy and vast.
Bassist Daniel Oliver and drummer Ben Anderson, together with their guitarist Mark Vollelunga, played a tight, emotionally driven set that gave the audience chills during many high points of the night. As Hawkins sang the lyrics to “Mr.MTV”, the band’s scathing social commentary dealing with our dependence on technology, the band played with a frustration and anger that brought the words to life. Nothing More writes amazing material, and perform wonderfully on their records, but to see them live is to truly experience the genius and creativity that makes them extraordinary.
Hawkins started the show off with a shirt, but that quickly went missing. Barefoot and bare-chested, he would stand on the gate that separated him and his fans, reaching into the crowd to touch his people, to hold the hands of those who revered his music. The warmness of these gestures made all of us feel close not just to the band, but each other. The moment had bonded us all together. After all, weren’t we all there for the same reason? Were we not related in our love for this music and that spiritual weightlessness that comes with it? Even members of the other bands, who had been standing at the merch booths bonding with the fans, were singing along to “Don’t Stop” and “Fadein/Fadeout”. We shared Texas Roots and a love for rock music, entrained deep in our DNA. That made this show a family affair, and soon strangers who had never met before were singing together, buying each other drinks, and cheering together between songs.
“Go to War” was sung by the collective, old fans and new lifting up one voice to carry the song into the stratosphere. “Jenny”, a personal favorite, gave me goosebumps, and I wasn’t the only one. When Jonny Hawkins introduced it by saying it was a song about his sister, people began tearing up. They knew exactly what was coming. We sang “Jenny” so loudly, Hawkins often pointed his mic towards the audience, allowing us to be part of the performance. “This is the Time (Ballast)” brought the house down, and people ran into the crowd to watch the band play it. Their excitement was almost tangible, and the air was thick with a frenzied bliss that only comes from experiencing an exceptional live show.
As soon as they ended “This is the Time (Ballast)” ended, Hawkins was standing on the Scorpion Tail. Everyone who was standing by the bar or was away from the stage huddled in to watch man meet machine. His performance of “First of the Year” was impressive, especially since he did it all while jumping around on top of the giant mechanical creature. The faces of the crowd were illuminated by all the phones recording the spectacle. After all, if your friend told you they saw the lead singer of a rock band dancing around on a 12 foot musical robot, wouldn’t you want some video evidence?
Closing the show with “Salem (Burn the Witch)”, from their The Few Not Fleeting album, Nothing More gave an emotional thank you to their Corpus Christi fans, obviously feeling the same passionate connection we did. Before they came out, it was announced that Nothing More would be back in Corpus Christi with Papa Roach for a show at Concrete Street Amphitheater on May 13th. Judging from the crowd response, it’d be wise to buy those tickets early.
Nothing More is so much more than just a talented rock band, and their live show is a testament to that. They write intelligent, honest songs and play with a ferocity that is increasingly rare in young rock bands. If you like their music, you must see them live. There’s really no other way to truly appreciate what you’re listening to. If you’ve never heard of them, the visceral experience alone makes them worth seeing at least once. You can’t walk away from their show and feel nothing. They play to their audience, striking a chord internally and leaving a lasting impression on those lucky enough to experience their brilliance live. I’ll be at the Papa Roach show, and every other show that Nothing More performs in my area. The sense of wonder and possibility they instill in their audience is worth the price of admission on its own… but the dude riding a musical robot adds a lot of value.
Special thanks to Karissa Vasallo for all her help. All photos by Rob Gomez.