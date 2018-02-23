Concert Review- Eric Johnson Puts on a Rock Revival at the Aztec

On February 17th, in Downtown San Antonio, a Rock Revival took place. The Reverend Eric Johnson and his long-time friends and collaborators, Kyle Brock and Tommy Taylor, were presiding, and they gave the congregation all the spirit-raising, earth-shaking, life-changing electrified ministry they could handle. Playing two sets to a packed house that culminated with the performance of his magnum opus, Ah Via Musicom, in it’s entirety, Johnson delivered a memorable musical experience that was both inspiring and enjoyable.

Seeing a musician as lively and talented as Eric Johnson really is a spiritual experience, and calling it a revival isn’t all that much of a stretch. In a world where pop and hip-hop music influence people from all walks of life (to an obscene amount), the sound of a screaming guitar, chugging bass-line, and thundering drums is therapeutic and soothing. Despite the humdrum of day-to-day life, there are still crowds of people, old and young, who enjoy live rock music. Eric Johnson and his band are the upper echelon of instrumental rock experimentation, and they were prepared to give an exposition to San Antonio.

Johnson had his protege, a young guitar-slinger named Arielle, open the show. She played her set by herself, using her proficiency on the acoustic and electric guitar, as well as piano, to highlight her unique voice. Arielle was on tour promoting her latest album, Mind Lion, and performed several original songs from it, as well as some from her previous releases. The audience was clearly impressed with the honesty of her performance as well as her technical prowess. Her use and grasp of the pentatonic scale are proof she’s studied Johnson very carefully, and when she introduced him and his band, she stuck around and performed with him on several numbers throughout his first set.

EJ and company came out of the gate with foot-stomping rock, and “Stratagem” quickly gave way to “S.R.V”, a blue-rock tribute to Johnson’s good friend and fellow Austinite, Stevie Ray Vaughan. He continued to mix guitar virtuosity, psychedelic blues, and straight rock-n-roll, playing some of his newer tunes off of Collage, his most recent release, including originals and creative takes on B.B. King (“Rock Me Baby”), Led Zeppelin (“Black Mountain Side”), and the Chantays (“Pipeline”, also famously covered by the Ventures). After a rousing first set, he and his band took a short break… and then it got loud.

Ah Via Musicom kicks off with a spacey self-titled intro, and launches into the Grammy-winning fan-favorite, “Cliffs of Dover”. During our interview, he told me it’s one of his most challenging songs to play live. Watching him perform it, I can see why. Fingers were flying, lights were flickering, hearts were pumping… I’m fairly certain there might have been a baby born at the exact moment he started playing. Women screamed when they heard “Desert Rose”, another hit for Johnson and Co. It went on and on, song after song. The intro to another song began, and the crowd cheered. Ah Via Musicom is a well-known and very highly respected masterpiece from one of the last great Guitar Heroes, and the Aztec was filled with fans who loved every minute of songs like “High Landrons”, “Steve’s Boogie” (a personal favorite), “Song for George”, “Righteous”, and the big finale, “Western Flyer”. When the band took a bow, we were all on our feet. It didn’t take long before we were all asking for an encore, and the band didn’t disappoint.

When Johnson, Brock, and Taylor came back out, they looked like kids on Christmas. They belted out a fiery rendition of “Zap”, a concert favorite from Eric Johnson’s legendary album Tones. The entire theatre was booming, the rapturous sounds of Johnson’s guitar penetrating the collective heart of the Aztec to it’s core. When it was over, band and crowd alike refused to end the night. The biggest treat was yet to come.

With everyone on their feet, Eric Johnson played Jimi Hendrix’s “Are You Experienced?”, a thought-provoking and soulful cover that Johnson made his own. His soft voice and powerful Strat-wielding attack, combined with the heartfelt performance by Brock and Taylor, made it one of the most legendary encore performances the Aztec will ever see.

Eric Johnson and his former bandmates from the Electromagnets, Kyle Brock and Tommy Taylor, have a magical bond that defies explanation. Johnson himself told me that they were “magical players” and the way they inspire each other onstage makes each performance its own work of art. The best concert experiences are always those that feel personal, a handcrafted gift from the artist to the audience. No one else will ever get that same experience, and there’s something powerful about that. On February 17th, we who were present at the Aztec Theatre were witness to rock music used as a spiritual instrument, a glimpse into an enlightened world where eyes aren’t used to see and hands aren’t used to feel. Instead, the ears and the heart were our guide through the Collage that Eric Johnson painted for all of us, one note at a time.

(all photos below: Rob Gomez)