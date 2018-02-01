Concert Review: 10 Years Gives South Texas a Shot of Adrenaline

When the lights went down at Brewster Street Icehouse on the evening of January 21st, time stopped. The roof, which had been rattling from loud, energetic performances by opening acts Broken Valor, To Whom It May, and From Ashes to New, was silent. The beer stopped flowing, the iPhone cameras stopped snapping pictures and drunk selfies. The fog machines had covered the stage in a blanket of mist, and when the green stage lights flickered through it, the hue of the fog seemed prehistoric. As the band emerges from the swamp gas, the crowd comes back to reality. 10 Years was on stage and ready to rock. Corpus Christi was there for them, and they didn’t come to disappoint.

The evening was high-intensity from the very beginning. Houston’s own Broken Valor opened the show with a head-banging, fist-pumping set that was pure energy. Songs like “Scream”, “Shedding”, and (my personal favorite) “August” were like Miracle-Gro to the hungry crowd, as rockers flocked from the bar and merch area to the stage to see who was making this glorious noise. Lead singer Kelly Allbright can go from soulful singing to metal growling in the blink of an eye, and the strength of the rhythm section during the guitar solos and hardcore breakdowns was impressive. Broken Valor earned the respect of the crowd quickly, and by the time they finished their set, they had earned every cheer and scream they got. We couldn’t have asked for a better band to get us started.

The crowd, energized and full of anticipation, begin to mingle. To Whom It May, a rock trio from Galveston, TX, took the stage. Their frontman, sporting a beard King Leonidas himself would be jealous of, began to play his guitar. The mingling stopped, as we fell under the spell of a band skilled enough to play their way out of hell itself. Using the magic of an 8-string guitar (as well as a backing track featuring Willy Wonka quotes), the band created a sonic menagerie, each song an animal of it’s own. The audience was captivated. I’ve never seen an opening band have such a powerful hold over a crowd this way.

Frontman Jonathan Jourdan’s voice, combined with the pounding bass and solid beat of the drums, is reminiscent of the Deftones and Incubus, but just as you think you’ve heard this music before, it surprises you. The band is truly incomparable, an original take stemming from a variety of influences. This original rock sound is tempered by the downtuned 6 (or 8)-string fury coming from Jourdan. The savage guitar playing never let up, even as the frontman belted out song after song in insane vocal registers. Like every good trio, To Whom It May has mastered the art of getting a full sound from just three musicians. Songs from their upcoming debut album The Great Filter thrilled the crowd, but what really got everyone going was their haunting, powerful cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.” When they stepped off the stage, it was clear to everyone there- this is no opening band.

By the time From Ashes to New hit the stage, the crowd was fired up. The band came out firing on all cylinders, playing a mix of older songs and new tracks slated to appear on their upcoming album. “Crazy”, their latest single, and “Broken” were big hits with the crowd, as well as their hit song “Through It All” from their last album, Day One. Their mixture of rap and clean vocals with screaming and singing is obviously reminiscent of early 2000’s nu-metal, but there is a youthful edge to them that keeps things interesting.

Lead singer Danny Case, who joined From Ashes to New last year, seemed right at home with the band onstage. His vocal range is not only impressive, but his tone and attitude fit in well with the bands image. He and Matt Brandberry, the sole original member of the group, had a playful chemistry. They interacted with the audience often, and kept the energy level of the show on 11 throughout their set. Guitarist Lance Dowdle, sporting a wolf mask for the first few songs, played a high energy set, thrashing around and interacting with the crowd. He threw plenty of guitar picks, encouraged the crowd to sing along, and joked with his fans, who got a kick out of his antics. From Ashes to New proved to be a highly entertaining live act, despite being so different from the rest of the bands on the bill. The band was so loud, they shook the entire venue. The singers joked about the roof shaking several times, and even security kept looking around, as if trying to figure out what was rattling above us.

The final intermission was surprisingly quick, and before we knew it, the heroes of the night were onstage. 10 Years came out swinging, playing a 1-2 punch of “Backlash” and “Now is the Time”, putting the crowd in the right mood for fan favorite “Fix Me.” Singer Jesse Hasek stood dead center, right in front of his adoring fans. He seemed to feed off of their love, growing a foot taller with every song. He toasted Corpus Christi, impressed with not only our energy, but with the response from the previous night’s show in San Antonio at the 2018 Fan Summit. We know, Texas has the best rock fans in the world. Period.

The crowd sang along to pretty much every song, even the new ones from the band’s latest effort, how to live (AS GHOSTS). The band played a good mix of new material and classics, and the album version of “The Autumn Effect” was quite moving to see live. Hit singles of yesteryear like “Beautiful” and “Wasteland” (a different “live version” mix) were played with the same vigor and excitement as new songs like “Catacombs” and “Phantoms”, which is admirable from a fans perspective. Their cover of Nirvana’s masterpiece “Heart-Shaped Box” was enough to give you goosebumps. Guitarists Brian Vodinh and Matt Wantland seemed to really enjoy playing together, remaining focused throughout the night but constantly looking at each other and laughing. As Brian had mentioned in our interview, the unity within the group was evident in their passionate performance.

When the band played their newest single “Novacaine”, the crowd lost it. People bouncing up and down, crowd-surfing fans being passed around like doobies. The party was in full swing. “Actions and Motives”, from the Division album, provided another chance for fans to sing along. When it came time for an encore, Hasek didn’t let us down. He came out and sang an acapella version of “So Long, Goodbye”, and the rock fans of Corpus Christi sang it back at him. He promised that 10 Years would come back soon, and from the crowd’s reaction, we’ll all be there when they do.

10 Years puts on a solid show, and this bill was a bargain at $17.50 a ticket (if purchased before the show). Corpus Christi (and South Texas, in general) needs more shows like this. We proved that night that we have the crowds to support bigger touring acts, but we have to stay unified and support local and touring live acts that come through. We have to show promoters that their is a demand here for big acts. I’ve created the Facebook page “South Texas Sound Project” or “SoTxSP” to bring together the rock fans of South Texas and provide a forum for talking about new music, bands on tour, live shows, etc. One can share pics, videos, interviews, and info gathered at local live shows, as well as connect with friends and acquaintances we meet at concerts. I have pics of all the bands from the show, as well as exclusive interviews with every band. Go check it out and like the page.The more people we can get in the community, the better the experience will be for all.

Special thanks goes out to Steve Karas of SKH Music for all his help, to my friend and sidekick Robert Paz, and to the members of Broken Valor, To Whom It May, From Ashes to New, and 10 Years, for taking the time to talk to us and for putting on a show that neither Corpus Christi nor San Antonio will soon forget.