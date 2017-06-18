‘The colorful spot in the middle of the picture’

By J. Kenneth Martinez

“You sing with the San Antonio Lieder…what?”

My non-singing friends have asked me this question many times. Friends that sing with me in other choirs need no explanation. They understand. Over the years I’ve sung with several choirs at whatever parish I belonged to, but they were always SATB (soprano, alto, tenor, bass) or mixed choirs.

I knew about the San Antonio Liederkranz, but never really considered joining because I was too busy with life. About five years ago, I heard them sing Sunday mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church. I was impressed and decided I’d like to try to sing with them… but I wasn’t sure that I was good enough!

Weeks later, I went to their weekly practice and at break time, pitchers of beer and wine appeared. I knew that was a sign that I was home. The director asked me to sing a few notes that he played on the piano. My notes were close enough because I was in. The choir welcomed me in song—and the special memories, good times and meaningful events began and have not stopped. I have been accepted and encouraged every step of the way. We have some excellent and not-so-excellent singers, but together we produce a powerful harmony that is unique to the Liederkranz, whether it is a song of praise or of beer-drinking.

I enjoy the concerts, masses, field trips and other events, but the practices are equally enjoyable. I know that on Monday nights I’ll be singing good music with great friends and enjoying a cold Warsteiner beer or Riesling wine.

One of the best memories was singing a four-man doo-wop medley of “Good Night Sweetheart” and “Sha-Na-Na” at a summer concert. That was fun! Did I mention that the Liederkranz is a German, Catholic choir but being German or Catholic is not required? A desire to sing, have fun and make great friends is, however, a must.

Drinking beer or wine is optional but recommended.

You can check us out on Sunday, June 25 because The San Antonio Liederkranz is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a free concert at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts at 3 p.m. The concert is free, but tickets must be ordered at www.tobincenter.org. Contact me at jkmartinez@icloud.com if you’d like to consider being another “colorful spot in the middle.” www.saliederkranz.org.

J. Kenneth Martinez, Board Member, San Antonio Liederkranz