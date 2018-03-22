Brave the Royals- Exclusive EP Review and Q&A w/ Brian Vodinh (Mastermind of Brave the Royals and 10 Years)

Hola, rockeros and rockeras! I hope you’re enjoying these music columns as much as I am. Writing about my favorite music, interviewing artists, and getting the chance to talk to them about their art… it’s an experience like no other. I’m really grateful to be doing this, and I thank all of you who are reading this and supporting live music!

This week, I spoke to Brian Vodinh about his band Brave the Royals and their new EP, Dreamer. We interviewed him back in January as part of our segment on (how to live) AS GHOSTS, the album and subsequent tour that 10 Years brought to SA and Corpus Christi. While 10 Years is what Brian is most known for, Brave the Royals is his brainchild, a place to experiment and create uninhibitedly. He is the CEO, Board of Directors, Research and Development Division, Head of Sanitation… you get it. He IS Brave the Royals. Imagine a project in which a mind like that can just roam freely, inspired and fearless, making music with no one to answer to. Obviously, I was intrigued by said project. I sent him some questions, which he was kind enough to answer for us. He even gave me a preview of Dreamer to review, ahead of it’s release on April 5th. What a guy!

The self-titled lead track off of Dreamer opens up the EP, and right out of the gate, it is clear that this is a creative, ambitious project. A catchy guitar riff drops straight into the digital effects, drum machine, and big bass that back up the positive, honest lyrics of Vodinh. “Dreamer” is an anthem for the underdog. It’s a rally cry for those who dare to dream, those who feel alone and misunderstood. It is a musical reminder that if you’re suffering and sacrificing to chase your dream, you’re not alone. The chorus is bold, unapologetic, and insanely catchy. You’ll be singing this song for weeks after you hear it.

While the opening track has a mid-tempo electronic groove to it, “The Desert” is full-steam ahead. Not to say the song isn’t groovy- I found myself dancing to the chorus once or twice (daily). Throughout the entire EP, I was continually impressed with the seamless rhythm of the bass and drums, especially on this song. If you’re a 10 Years fan, the guitar riff might catch your ear. Vodinh has created a very cinematic display of versatility and depth on the Dreamer EP, but his personality is what gives him his sound. Even when the project feels miles away from his other work, the occasional riff or drum pattern can’t help but sound familiar.

“The Outsiders” is huge, an audial portrait that takes up an entire wall. It’s full of electronic effects, sweet guitar fills, and pointed, personal lyrics. The chorus is carried by the music, but not in a bad way. It’s simple, but the beats make it theatrical and grandiose, an anthem you can rave to. If the songs were longer (they hover around 3 minutes), they might be too intense, but the brevity balances the intensity on each song, the edges carefully sanded to just the right angle. It’s clear that a lot of time and thought went into the crafting of this EP.

The second half of the EP has less effects and is more straightforward rock, making for a nice variety of sound throughout. “Transistor Radio” is a great example of Vodinh’s knack for storytelling. The nostalgic overtones tug at the heartstrings, and the personal anecdotes of listening to an old radio and dreaming of being a rockstar really hit home for me. The lyrics are subtly relatable to whomever the listener may be, like a sepia-toned story from your childhood you don’t really remember. The majestic combination of bass and drums has become a theme at this point.

“Good-Bye (Velvet Robots)” is a nearly-exceptional song. The intro is smooth and anchored by a whale of a riff, but just when you get going, the first verse comes in! The chorus follows a similar pattern, but that killer intro needs more room to breathe. Though most of the songs seem longer than they actually are, this song feels too short. I can’t say enough about the drumming on “Good-Bye (Velvet Robots)”. It’s aggressive and in-your-face, and it refuses to hide in the back of the mix. Lyrically, it’s more ambiguous and mysterious than the other tracks, and the edgy rock riffing goes hand-in-hand with the shadowy nature of the song.

The intro for the final track, “Rivals”, is classic Vodinh. It could work in either of his bands. “Rivals” is probably the strongest song of the bunch, and that’s saying something! Stylistically, the Deftones influence is audible, especially in his vocals. The ambient guitar riffs tickle the ear, keeping the listener nodding and grooving. The guitar and effects during the breakdown give the song a punchy, exciting vibe that culminate in a big finish for both the song and the EP.

The Dreamer EP is a true testament to the creativity and diverse talents of Mr.Brian Vodinh. He didn’t try to reinvent the wheel, nor did he stray so far out of this world that the music is extraterrestrial. What makes Brave the Royals and Dreamer so enjoyable is that Vodinh’s excitement and joy is audible on every track. It’s solid rock music, free of the constraints that critics love to put on genres through heavy-handed labelling. The diversity and flow of the EP make it enjoyable over and over again, without it sounding stale after a few listens. Vodinh is one of those visionary musicians that every generation gets only a precious few of, who is influenced by everything he hears and is influential on everything he plays on.

Here is our Q&A with Brian. Enjoy!

Rob Gomez– How long have you been working on Brave the Royals?

Brian Vodinh– I started Brave the Royals in 2016. I originally started the project as a metal project and just played guitar. We released one album and then the original singer had to bow out due to health issues, so at that point I decided to take over vocal duty and shift the sound of the band a bit.

RG– Tell me about the process of writing and recording the material on the EP?

BV– Writing for the EP was a whirlwind. I had been on tour with 10 Years and got home and felt really inspired. I ended up writing and recording about ten songs in less than two weeks and I used five of those on the new EP, and the final song on the album, entitled “Rivals”, I had written about three months ago.

RG– How does it feel creating music for this project as opposed to writing for 10 Years?

BV– The biggest difference between creating for BTR as opposed to 10 Years is that BTR is solely my domain and I can work quickly and instinctively. There are no additional channels, other than myself, to filter ideas through. With 10 Years, we all contribute creatively, so it’s far more of a process and can be very time consuming.

To me, 10 Years has a very specific sound, so when I write for that project I almost have a creative bullseye in mind and work towards that. With BTR, the bullseye is in a much different place so it allows me to explore some territory that I wouldn’t venture to with 10 Years.

RG– Do you feel like this captures a side of yourself creatively that you haven’t been able to express musically before?

BV– I like to discuss straight forward and relatable topics in my songs. For instance, the EP is titled Dreamer, which is also the lead off track to the album. It’s simply a track about how I’m a dreamer in life and how we all can achieve big things if we work hard and make things happen. Creatively, it’s very liberating to write lyrics and convey certain messages. It’s nice to have total control of the music, but I think it’s even more gratifying for me to say what’s on my mind lyrically and maybe touch on a subject that listeners might really relate to.

RG– The EP definitely has a lot of different sounds and crosses over genres. Do you feel like Brave the Royals is bigger than one genre or one sound?

BV– I have a real sense of freedom with BTR, so I don’t allow myself to get stuck in one specific genre. Also, I’m very inspired by all kinds of different music, so BTR is kind of a musical melting pot to me.

RG– The music is definitely much different from your music with 10 Years. Was that a conscious effort, to sound different?

BV– It was very much a goal of mine to make something that was totally different from 10 Years. I started 10 Years back in 1998 and have such a instinctual style of writing for that band that for BTR, I’ve changed my approach and write in a different fashion to allow for a different result. Instead of starting an idea with a guitar riff, which is typical of my process with 10 Years, I may start a BTR idea on a piano or by programming beats or something. Or, in a lot of cases, it might start with a vocal idea or a lyric. For instance, on the song “Outsiders”, which is a new track that is on the Dreamer EP that is coming out on April 5, I liked the concept of singing about all of us who feel like outsiders. It’s a very simple theme but very relatable, I feel.

RG– A lot of the guitar fills, riffs, and intros do have a certain edge to them that sounds familiar… the cinematic approach you told me you seek when writing for 10 Years is definitely present here. Is that a common thread that will run through whatever you play? Is that what grounds you?

BV– I think that because I do have some very specific musical instincts, there will be some elements of those instincts that creep across the board into both bands. I think that’s a natural thing, and shows my personal stamp a bit, but for the most part I try to keep the projects as different from one another as I can.

RG– The rhythm section sounds TIGHT on the EP… do you feel like that you’re a bit more conscious of good, solid rhythm playing because of your background as a drummer?

BV– Being a drummer has definitely helped me in a lot of aspects of my writing. Playing drums in the studio is still one of my favorite parts of the recording process because it’s the absolute foundation of everything. On this album, some of the songs don’t have acoustic drums, but showcase drum programming and beats that I made that still provides the foundation for the rest of the song. Since I play all the instruments in the studio for BTR, I am very aware of the relationships between all of the instruments and make sure all of them work together in a way that makes the band sound in real life the way it sounds in my head.

RG– Your vocals are diverse but very confident… what did it feel like singing for this project?

BV– Vocals are a weird thing for me. I’ve always sang and I’ve even sang lead parts on early 10 Years songs, but I’ve never thought of myself as a singer. I just kind of look at singing as a means of delivering my message to the masses

RG– What’s it like, playing in two bands at once?

BV– Playing in two bands at once is literally the coolest thing ever. They are such different beasts and I enjoy all aspects of both. When I was a kid I fantasized about being a rock star and playing music that I created in front of a lot of people and I am doing that and couldn’t be happier!

RG– What are your plans for this band?

BV– The plan for BTR is to keep creating and keep playing shows and hopefully keep winning fans over and build this thing up. It’s truly a grassroots movement at this point. No managers, no labels, no booking agents…just me making music and getting it straight to the fans. I would love for the masses to be exposed to BTR and to win over as many people as possible, but in the meantime I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing and hoping people enjoy it as much as I do.

RG-When does the EP drop and how can people get it?

BV-The new EP, Dreamer, drops on April 5 and will be available on all digital platforms (iTunes, google play, Spotify, Apple Music, etc…)

RG– Are you going to bring Brave the Royals down to Texas? We talked before about how much we love rock music.

BV–I would LOVE to bring BTR to Texas!! I think the shows would be amazing! Texas music fans are some of the best in the entire world.

RG-Anything you wanna tell your South Texas fans?

BV-I genuinely appreciate the love and support for both bands. It means the world to me. I truly hope some folks can get something out of my Dreamer album and connect with it the way I do and I would love to perform there soon!