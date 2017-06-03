Artpace joins global conversation on migration with summer exhibitions

Artpace San Antonio is pleased to announce two evocative exhibitions exploring the global issues of migration and geopolitical borders. Featuring German-born, San Antonio artists Sabine Senft and Doerte Weber, the exhibitions draw from the artists’ experiences living in divided Germany to examine current issues of global migration and border control.

“Artpace’s international scope affords us the platform to address societal issues with both a local and broad context,” says Veronique Le Melle, executive director of Artpace. “With so much focus on migration and borders across the world right now, this is the perfect time for Artpace to bring the larger conversation into focus here in our community.”

In the Hudson Showroom, Sabine Senft showcases work produced through a grant from the Artists Foundation of San Antonio. The exhibition, “Borderline Reality” comes from a place of personal reflection, according to Senft, who uses everyday material like candy to evoke the often-overlooked realities of division.

In Main Space (formerly Window Works), Doerte Weber unveiled “Checkpoint,” a series of large tapestry panels that echo the dimensions and imposing nature of the border wall between the United States and Mexico. The pieces evoke memories of passing between West and East Germany for Weber, who describes the level of scrutiny as like being in a zoo. Both exhibitions will be on display until Aug. 27, 2017.

Artpace is located at 445 N Main Ave. For more information, please visit www.artpace.org.