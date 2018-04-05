Artist Interview- To Whom It May is Making Noise on a Cosmic Level

If you sometimes feel like rock music is a dying art form, you aren’t alone. The cynics and critics of the genre have been proclaiming the death of rock-n-roll for as long as I’ve been alive, but they couldn’t be more wrong. Need proof? How about an absolutely lethal progressive rock trio from Galveston, Texas called To Whom It May?

I met the guys from To Whom It May back in January when they opened up for 10 Years, and they’ve captivated me ever since. Their live show is phenomenal, and it’ll leave you feeling like you’re witnessing greatness in it’s early stages. Imagine seeing Cassius Clay beating the tar out of Sonny Liston for the World Heavyweight Title before he became Muhammed Ali. That’s a To Whom It May show right now… crazy, right? The band, who are planning to release their debut album this year, have yet to reach their prime, and their ascent to rock stardom will be one you don’t want to miss!

Frontman Jonathan Jourdan spoke to me about the tour and the new album, as well as the journey of becoming To Whom It May.

Rob Gomez– What’s going on, Jon? Tell me a little bit about To Whom It May, a little introduction into who you guys are.

Jonathan Jourdan– Hey, what’s up man? Well, To Whom It May kind of came from the ashes of a previous band we had called Melovine. Dexas Villareal (drums), Rob Mars (bass), and I were basically the musical portion of this four-piece band. We did alot of the writing. When the band came to an end, we started working on ideas and I started putting together tunes. We started pushing towards the inevitable “What’s the next project going to be?”, and it became this. The name was something Dexas had come up with for a side project (we kinda all have our own little side projects), and he never really did anything with it. When we were coming up with names for this new thing, it just kept popping up, and it really worked, so we ended up sticking with this side project name. (chuckles) So, that’s how we got the name. To Whom It May is pretty much an experiment for us. We wanted to try and take another stab at another band and fixing the things we did wrong the first time around with our first band. Trying to avoid the mistakes, some of which are inevitable, but some that, if you keep your eye on the prize, you can totally avoid.

RG– So kind of accepting the growth and maturity that comes along with realizing your mistakes and moving on.

JJ– Yeah, man! The biggest thing was with the first band, with most first bands that people have, you’re chasing this idea of what you want to succeed at. For us, we were young and we were trying different styles and different things, but I think with this band, it’s become “What do we want to listen to? What’s the end product going to be?”

RG– I think as you grow as a person, each individual, you together grow as a band. You have to realize who you are as a band and as an individual.

JJ– A band is a family and it’s a relationship. Everybody has something to bring to the table that no one else can bring. That’s the challenge, finding that. Maybe sometimes you have to help your buddy and bring it out of him, but everybody has something to offer.

RG– You guys have had an impressive start to the year. What has been the highlight for ya’ll so far?

JJ– Well, we finished 2017 pretty strong with a run with Candlebox. That was fun, because those guys are just awesome people. For 2018, the 10 Years run we just got off of was really cool. We got to do a few dates with those guys, also really cool people.

RG– So ya’ll enjoyed touring through Texas with them?

JJ– It was amazing! Good times, man. Those guys are really great people. The crowds were insane, like down in Corpus. It was one of the rowdier dates on that run, actually. Every date, people came out, but that one was special. That’s one of the livelier things we’ve done that we can talk about…

RG– Oh, we got some secrets?

JJ– Yeah, we got some secrets! (laughs) I can say that we’re probably going to come clean in April and release some of the information we’ve been sitting on.

RG– And would that include the status of the new album?

JJ– Oh yeah, we’ll have answers for all that in April. It’s finally locked in and ready to go! It’s been a long time coming and we’re ready to get it out there!

RG– I’m looking forward to that headlining tour! Are there any plans to come back to Corpus Christi pretty soon?

JJ– I hope so, man! We love Corpus! Corpus is one of those places that’s like a second home to us, because we’re from Galveston, and other islanders get it, ya know? (chuckles) We’re the barrier islands of the coast!

RG– (In our last interview) You talked about Corpus being elusive to ya’ll, up to that point of ya’ll coming with 10 Years, but we can definitely do something to change that! This is part of that process, getting your name out there and get people to know who you are.

JJ– Yeah, man, we’d love that! Texas is one of the coolest places in States because you can play like 6 shows and never cross the state-line, while also not stepping on the toes of the next town. Corpus has some really amazing venues, as well. That’s one thing Corpus has going for it over the Galveston area. There’s not really many music venues on the island, but you guys got Concrete Street Amphitheatre, The House of Rock, Brewster Street Icehouse…

RG– Black Monk Tavern. Yeah, we got a ton of venues here.

JJ– Yeah, man, it’s amazing! I hope some of that rubs off on Galveston, that’d be awesome. (laughs)

RG– You’re going to be playing on all the Texas dates of the final Warped Tour, what’s that feel like?

JJ– It’s cool, man! That’s one of the things we just recently announced that we had been sitting on. We found out at the beginning of the year, and it’s kind of surreal. I think everybody, at some point in their teenage years, maybe even their adult years, have some memory of Warped Tour. It’s awesome to jump on that and get a date on the last one, the last year they’re doing it. It’s kind of like what Ozzfest was for alot of people, where you were exposed to alot of music. These outdoor concerts are becoming rare, but I think they’re really important, so it’s pretty surreal.

RG– I think you get to meet alot of bands you’d never think that you’d like, or bands you don’t like, when you see them live, you think “Man, I need to give them another listen!” Festivals were really important to my personal growth when it came to rock and heavy metal music.

JJ– It forces you to see other parts of the scene and I think that’s important. Nothing’s worse than a close-minded music fans, you know what I mean? (laughs)

RG– You know, I don’t think CD’s and digital streaming have helped that, because back in the day, you used to have to listen to an LP the whole way through, or an 8-track. It was an experience listening to an album all the way through, and that kind of opened your mind to different ideas. Now, you can just skip to whatever tickles your fancy, and it’s not the same.

JJ– It’s not as much of a removal from the reality of your day like it used to be. Putting on a record used to be like, “OK, I’m going to check out for an hour and listen to this vinyl version of ‘Animals’ from Pink Floyd”. Now, it’s like you just put on Spotify to have some background music going, or listen to the “hot new stuff”. Marketing-wise, I guess that’s what most people are interested in, because it’s a guaranteed sale. But it sucks, because there’s alot of really great music out there. We have so many good buddies who are putting out records that just continuously blow my mind.

RG– I’ve said it before, but Texas is really going through a musical renaissance right now, especially in the rock genre. There are so many good bands right now, so much good music.

JJ– Yeah, man, it’s a good time for music! I guess it’s the job of the listeners to communicate that right now. Even though we don’t have anything like what MTV used to be, like Headbanger’s Ball back in the day, we have access to communicating in any way you can imagine, so it’s weird. It’s not like the means isn’t there, it’s just the community sense isn’t there anymore.

RG– I feel like that’s starting to turn around. People are really starting to enjoy coming together and talking to strangers about music again. I don’t know why that got weird in the 2000’s, but it’s starting to come around!

JJ– I think rock stars became too inaccessible. I think my personal goal is to destroy the image of the “rock star”… I think thats probably one of all of our personal goals. When you go meet a band, and the singer’s a dick, it kills it! It sucks! But what I can happily say is I don’t think we’ve ever gone out on the road and met one of those guys. Every band we’ve gone out with, like Nothing More… they’re the kindest people to their fans. Candlebox, those guys are so kind. They’re going out and hanging out after the show, not just at the venue, but at the pub down the street, just continuing to carry on that fan experience.

RG– Well, you remember, we were out there with 10 Years until like, 1:30 in the morning, just all of us talking to fans and each other. It was a great experience!

JJ– I think that that’s paramount to the whole renaissance of the community side of things. When people realize, “Oh, that’s not just some super rock star”, when they say “Oh, that’s Jesse from 10 Years! He said hi to me and he remembers me!” The more human it becomes, and the less superstar-oriented, the easier it becomes to have that community again. Superstars suck, you know? Let’s let pop have that! (laughs) But that’s the truth, man.

RG– It is! We don’t need that pedestal. (laughs) So let’s talk about your music. The lyrical content of the songs I’ve heard off the EP’s is incredible! These are really strong songs. Who writes the lyrics and where do they come from?

JJ– Thanks, man! I write the lyrics. It’s different for each song. A lot of the times, the songs write themselves, as typical as that may sound. (laughs) I have a very weird process of writing music. It’s a very anxiety-driven, stressful process! I go through all the emotions, because this is also a new thing for me. When we were starting the new project, we were looking for a singer, and we tried a few people out. Eventually, it didn’t work out, and we didn’t know what we were going to do. I said I’d try to sing, so I started singing, and with that I took on all the responsibility of writing all the lyrics and conceptualizing the record. Up to this point, it’s been a very interesting rollercoaster of a process, defining how I write the lyrics to a song or the melodies. Now that we’ve got the record done, and we’re working on the second record, I feel like it’s a little bit more streamlined. It might change with this next record, but up until this point, it’s been just dwelling on it and looping the song, trying different passages. I think at the end of the day, I like to write stuff that’s ambiguous enough to communicate with the listener. It’s not a spelled out story, in most cases. Lyrically, I try to write something that maybe parallels what the listener is going through, and get them to think, which is probably the biggest goal. I want there to be some substance there.

RG– A lot of your music is really grounded in the human experience and it sounds so big and cosmic. What are some of the themes that really get you guys excited to write, that spark that creative fire?

JJ– One example is a song called “Sick Day” that is on the record, and I think it’s online, too. The concept of the song is you’re setting sail with this person that is captaining your ship. At some point in the voyage, something happens and the ship is taking on water. It’s starting to sink. You’re trying to get to the captain and let him know “Hey, the ship is going down. I think we’re going under” and they’re not hearing it. They’re just kind of stuck on the mission, not paying attention to the reality around them. So, what can that represent? Well, the obvious is “Oh, my world is crashing around me, and my ship is sinking!” But what if you’re just a passenger on that ship that’s sinking, and it’s someone else who is oblivious to this who is driving it! So, how can both of those coexist, so that maybe the end result makes sense in both ways to the listener. Maybe one resonates over another. That’s just one tune that came together that way, but a lot of the other tunes are not summed up in one act, like the ship sinking. We just try different things out, doing what feels right. I think for this record we’re about to put out, we wrote 25 songs and picked 10 of them. We write so many tunes over a period of time, depending on when it’s written, the writing process is different.

RG– Obviously, you guys aren’t easy to shove into a genre, but how would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you?

JJ– I think groove is important. I think that it’s one thing we try to revolve our style around. Not so much metal or rock, but more groove-oriented. We do have metal moments, we have moments that really rock, then we have moments that pull towards funk, or r&b. If you weren’t a fan of rock, you might hear us and think “Oh, they’re a metal band!” But if you’re a metal fan, you might be insulted by that! (laughs)

RG– One of the things that struck me about your music is that you guys aren’t genre-oriented. Ya’ll get a feel for the song and go with it. Wherever it goes, you follow, and that’s a cool, interesting vibe to get from a band nowadays.

JJ– That’s a really good way of summing up what we’re trying to do, just letting the song drive. There’s a classic saying about molding the clay, and how you’re not really making anything, you’re just taking away all the extra clay from what’s underneath. That’s kind of like the songwriting process for us. Trim the fat, make sure there’s nothing there that doesn’t need to be there, and what’s important is carrying the emotion from the instrument to the listener. In the end, all that matters is the emotion and the idea comes across.

RG– Are there any tracks on the upcoming album that y’all are really excited to play live or have people hear?

JJ– We’ve pretty much played a lot of the new record live, so we’ve been lucky in the sense that we’ve gotten to share a lot of it. There are a few tunes that we haven’t added to the set yet that are pretty cool. We’ve got one called “Take What I Can”, that’s a pretty heavy tune. It’s short and fast, probably the heaviest thing we’ve done. Then we have another tune called ”Quick” which is another that we’re pretty excited about putting out there. It’s fun, because we’re happy with this record from start to finish, so every one of the tunes is exciting to play live now.

RG– You can just hear the enjoyment in your life set, and you can see it. You guys have a lot of fun onstage and that’s important. It’s important to see, and it comes through in the music.

JJ– Definitely! It’s so much fun being onstage, and it’s the better part of any of our days. To share it and experience it, like the experience of that last show with 10 Years in Corpus. Those guys are awesome, and we grew up listening to those guys, so to share the stage with them and play to their fans… it’s not hard to look like we’re having the best time in the world, because we really are, you know?

RG– You guys do an AMAZING cover of “Creep”… what made y’all decide to cover that song?

JJ– Thank you! I think Rob, our bass player, brought it up at a rehearsal and said “We should try this.” We’re always doing covers in our own time. It’s fun just to get together. We’ve got pretty sweet version of “Sabotage” by the Beastie Boys that’s completely a mind$!?%, it’s not like the original! But that probably won’t ever see the light of day. (laughs) But, with “Creep”, we were kind of just screwing around at the studio, and we did it. We changed some things, and we pretty much just let loose, like when we were editing it. “If we were to do it our way, how would we change it?” So we did it for one show, just for the hell of it, and it had a really good response, so we continued to do it. I think we actually did it in a run with our buddies in Nothing More and Mark (Vollelunga, of Nothing More) gave us some pointers and ideas he had for the bridge of it. So we’ve just kind of chipping away at it, and nobody has, in the process, said “Just stop playing the song!” (laughs) Like “It’s Cheese City!”

RG– (laughs) People went crazy when y’all played it here in Corpus, it was awesome! It was unexpected. Nobody saw that coming!

JJ– That’s kind of the other idea. I know a lot of people are oblivious to who we are when we play a lot of these dates. Like if we’re on the road with 10 Years, for example. At that show, we’re the opening act. We gotta break through to them somehow, because people have an outer shell. I imagine what goes through people’s minds when they realize we’re playing a cover of “Creep” (laughs) It’s like opening up for Slayer! There’s gotta be a lot of friction there, but it’s been fun, man! It usually translates well, and it feels like we’ve made it our own in a sense. When I’m singing that, I’m not singing it as a cover. I don’t know if that makes sense! But we wanted to make it our own. I know people have covered “Creep” a thousand times, so I’m not saying it’s an original idea, so to speak. But it’s fun, we put our own spin on it, and it’s fun to take the audience on a ride for a little bit. I think that’s the biggest thing. People know the words, so they can kind of get into it, and they can just go with it.

RG– Musically, your sound is diverse and definitely different from a lot of what is on the radio. What are some of the bands you guys are influenced by?

JJ– I would say there’s a wide range. You have your childhood influences, the bands you grew up listening to. I know the guys have everything from Funkadelic to Metallica to Every Time I Die. A lot of the bands that we’ve been playing with are pretty go-to answers. Twelve Foot Ninja, Nothing More. The new 10 Years, this most recent one, is awesome. There’s a lot of good music out right now! Like we said earlier, Texas is bringing a lot of great stuff to the table. Australia is one of our favorite scenes, I would say. We haven’t had the luxury of playing out there yet, but we’re played with a lot of the groups from out there, when they’ve come to the States. We’re played with Karnivool, Dead Letter Circus, Twelve Foot Ninja. All those bands are so amazing and they’re continuously putting out some great music. There’s a lot great music everywhere, man! In the Spotify days, you can have a thousand different artists at your fingertips that are continually influencing you.

RG– Who would you like to share the stage with one day?

JJ– Hmm, that’s a good one… I think it would be cool to do some dates with Chevelle, keep that 3-piece love! Then it’d go back to some of the Isles. We really love this band called Cog, they’re from Australia. Sorry, that list could probably go on forever!

RG– Are you guys ready for the next step? Big things are coming after you release this album. You guys are going to be headlining a tour for this album… Are you ready?

JJ– I could say yes, and I could say no, but we have no clue what the next step is. (Laughs) I means, we know what OUR next step is, but what will it bring? So we’re just ready to take any opportunity that comes. I’d say the one lesson we’ve learned is always to be prepared but always be building, working on the next thing. For us, our next year is going to be pretty busy, but hopefully, if everything goes to plan, then it’ll be REALLY busy! There’s no end in sight, and we’ve already got a ton of tunes for the next record lined out. We’ve got so many things in the works right now, it’s exciting! The hardest part is not being able to say a lot, you know? But this month, we’ll finally be able to announce what we’ve been working on. I’m looking forward to that, it’s gonna be a big breakthrough for us.

RG– I’m looking forward to that, it’s gonna be awesome! I really appreciate you talking to talk to us. Is there anything you want to tell your fellow Texans down south?

JJ– Yeah, man! We really appreciate everyone coming out to the shows. We do appreciate all the love, and when we come back to town, we hope to see everyone there! Even if we’re not in town, if there’s a local show, definitely go out and show your support! Corpus is a beautiful town, San Antonio is a beautiful town. All of Texas is beautiful, really… well, not ALL of Texas! (Laughs)

RG– MOST of Texas (laughs)

JJ– Most of Texas! Most of Texas is really beautiful and all these fans need to come to this state and hit every city. But that’s dependent on the fans. If the fans are there, the bands will come. That’ll be the biggest thing, man. We hope to see all you guys at our next show in town, whenever we announce the new dates. Our record is coming out soon, it’s called THE GREAT FILTER. We will have the release date announced very soon, so just keep your ears peeled, and tune into our Facebook!

RG– We will make sure and share that. Jon, thanks again for talking to us! We’re really excited for To Whom It May, and we can’t wait to support you guys on this next tour!

JJ– I appreciate it man, thank you for having us!

To Whom It May will be joining the final Warped Tour on it’s Texas dates, which include Dallas on 7/6, San Antonio on 7/7, and Houston on 7/8. Stay tuned to their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ToWhomItMayBand/) for news on the band, tour dates, and the release date of their debut album, THE GREAT FILTER!