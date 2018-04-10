Artist Interview- The Glorious Sons Believe in Rock-N-Roll!

While most bands nowadays bask in the glory of the old days of rock-n-roll, dressing in retro getups and playing Les Paul guitars old enough to belong to their grandparents, the Glorious Sons of Kingston, Ontario have different ambitions. The Canadian rockers, led by brothers Brett and Jay Emmons, have amassed quite a successful resumé in a relatively short period of time, and they’ve done it by creating a signature sound that’s folky and gritty, with a modern hard rock edge and fiercely honest lyrics. Their formidable debut album, 2014’s The Union, was nominated for a Juno award in Canada and won the band critical acclaim. Their most recent release, Young Beauties and Fools, found even more success, winning them their first Juno Award for Rock Album of the Year, a badge of honor for any proud Canadian band. The Glorious Sons are on tour with J. Roddy Walston and the Business, bringing their passionate, electric show to The House of Rock in Corpus Christi on April 18th, as well as to the Mohawk in Austin on April 19th. We spoke to frontman Brett Emmons about the new album, coming down to Texas, and making killer modern day rock music.

Rob Gomez– Thanks for taking the time to talk to us, Brett. Tell us a little about your band. How did you guys get together, and how did the name come about?

Brett Emmons– Well, Jay and I are brothers. He’s the guitar player, I’m the singer. We’ve been playing together a long time, whether it was writing together or in our individual bands, when we were younger, playing shows together. It was pretty much a given that one day we would start a band together and try and make a real go at it. I was away at school when Jay and Chris, our bass player, were jamming at their house. Adam Paquette and Andrew Young, who was our first guitarist, were jamming as well. I gave Adam’s contact information to Jay, they talked, and next thing you know, they had a band and they were calling me all the time to come home and join the band. I kept saying no, until I finally got back at Christmastime. I saw their band play and realized that they were actually pretty good. So I went back to Halifax, but two weeks later I called Jay. Things weren’t really happening for me there, so I called Jay and asked if I could join the band and he said “Yeah, of course!” I was on a plane the next week, and that was the original lineup. We were first called Pete Rose and the Gamblers, but Paquette came up with the Glorious Sons. We don’t really talk about it’s meaning. We really don’t even know what it means anymore, anyways, but it’s what people know us as, so it’s whatever.

RG-You’re touring for your Young Beauties and Fools album, which you released in October of last year. How has the reception been so far?

BE– It’s been great! It’s provided a platform for us internationally, which has been exciting, to say the least! We just went over and did our first UK tour. People are really digging the songs. It’s been great, we’ve had no problems on this end.

RG-What was the writing and recording process like for this album?

BE– Well, it’s changed. The first album, we were kinda jamming in the band room, just fingering things out. There was a lot of smashing our heads against the wall, just trying to make a dent. It worked, at the time. When we went in to write this album, it just wasn’t the same. We’d been touring for four and a half years, and things had changed. It’s only our second album, so we were still learning, as well. We went through my voice notes, the songs that I was writing at home, kind of folkier songs, and we built the songs around the melody and lyrics this time. It was a different process, but it was rewarding, and we wrote the songs as we were recording.

RG– So this was much more of a crafted album…

BE– That’s exactly what it is. We knew we wanted to take that step away from our first album. We were very proud of it, and it brought us a lot of success, but we didn’t want to write the same album again. It was about trying to make rock and roll sound like it was from the year 2018 instead of the year 1973.

RG– My next question was going to be “what do you feel is the progression of the band and how do you see your growth from your beginnings”, but you kind of answered that. It’s the way you guys write and record now, the way you craft songs, as opposed to trying to come up with something to record.

BE– We played those songs and did that album and it was great, but I didn’t feel like it was breaking any barriers, as far as modern rock goes. I’m kind of tired of bands sounding like they’re from a different time. I was born in 1992, and I’m 25 years old now, so I grew up in this age. I wanted to talk about that and make music that reflected that. We all did. A lot can change in the years between albums. I’m quite a different person than I was then, and I think all that reflects on the album, as well.

RG– I’m listening to you guys for the first time, and the growth between the first and second album is evident. It definitely didn’t suffer the “sophomore slump”. You guys really polished the edges and that definitely sets you apart from what other bands are sounding like. What is a song that you feel really represents the sound of The Glorious Sons?

BE– I think that “Sawed-Off Shotgun” has that immediacy, the intensity, and the power of our first album. It blends that with dialogue about what’s going on nowadays, with a really cool, modern production. I feel like that one, for me, represents the pinnacle of what we’ve achieved on this album. I think it’s a unique song, too. But other people in the band would tell you different. We’re very proud of this album, and we wrote ten songs that we think are smash hits. We think they all add a piece to the story as the album goes along.

RG-How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

BE– (laughs) Everybody always asks that, and I never know how to answer! I like to call it rock-n-roll. I’m kind of tired of people always being scared to use the term rock-n-roll and being afraid of the electric guitar. So, if I had to choose, I’d say it’s rock-n-roll, and I think more shit on the radio nowadays IS rock-n-roll than people are letting on. It’s become this taboo word and I don’t really understand it. You can’t tell me Kaleo’s “Way Down We Go” , which is getting played all over alt rock stations, isn’t rock-n-roll. Whatever, I’m beating a dead horse here… but I call it rock-n-roll!

RG– I think there are too many pig-headed journalists that feel like they need to put everything in a genre. They build these walls in the house of rock music, separating every room and every genre, and I just don’t feel like that’s necessary.

BE– I just can’t understand how it seems, nowadays, that it’s not cool to play the electric guitar. It’s a beautiful instrument, it has so much range, and yet it seems like people are afraid to put it in their music.

RG– Well, if you think that way, you’re really going to like coming down to Texas, because we are NOT afraid of the electric guitar down here! (laughs)

BE– (laughs) I like Texas! I like Texas a lot!

RG-Have you been this far down south before? Are ya’ll excited about touring Texas?

BE– Yeah, we’ve been to Texas a few times. Basically, a country of it’s own. We’ve played a bunch of shows in Texas. Not really to great crowds, but I think when we come down with J Roddy, we’ll be playing to some better crowds. They’re one of our favorite bands that we’ve played with, for sure!

RG– You’re gonna like coming down to Corpus, and we look forward to having you! So what else is in the works for 2018?

BE– Just to keep on writing, playing, recording, singing, and having fun. Things have kind of revealed themselves to us after this last tour and the album release. We’re having a lot of fun and I don’t see it ending anytime soon. I don’t know what the future holds, but I know we’ll continue to play and write music.

RG– Anything you want to say to the fans and soon-to-be-fans down here in Corpus Christi and South Texas?

BE– Yes! Thank you and we’ll see you there! I’m sure everybody will have a good time and we’ll connect when we’re down there in Texas!

RG– Well, we’ll see you and the Glorious Sons here in Corpus Christi April 18th at House of Rock with J Roddy Walston and the Business! Thanks for talking to us, Brett.

BE– We’ll see you soon!