Artist Interview- The Future Looks Bright for Singer Danny Case and From Ashes to New

A New Album and a New Lease on Life Has Given From Ashes to New Much to be Grateful For

April 20th can’t come soon enough for fans of neo-alternative rock band From Ashes to New. Their sophomore album, The Future, led by the chart-scorching single “Crazy”, has become one of the most highly anticipated rock albums of the year.

After a very successful tour with 10 Years at the beginning of the year, and with the impending release of their new album, most bands would be feeling a bit cocky right now. But From Ashes to New isn’t other bands… their brand is built on hard work, integrity, and humility. They treat their fans like family, they don’t party hard on tour (unless they’re onstage rockin’ out), and they certainly don’t think of themselves as “rock stars” in the traditional sense. Like many other bands of our generation, they’re out to reinvent the old rockstar archetype, putting the focus on creating quality music and making themselves as accessible as possible to their fans. It does the heart good to see this revolutionary idea taking hold in so many talented young musicians, and it is slowly ushering in a creative renaissance within the genre.

We spoke to From Ashes to New lead singer Danny Case, who happened to be at co-frontman Matt Brandenberry’s house, making plans for their big year and the release of The Future on April 20th.

Rob Gomez- Danny, thanks for talking to us. From Ashes to New’s new album The Future is coming out April 20th! The day is finally upon us! How do you guys feel?

Danny Case- It’s pretty awesome, man! It’s been a long time coming, just waiting for this release for what feels like forever! We’re pretty stoked. We’ve already got some tracks out and people are loving it, so it’s been nothing but good!

RG- I imagine Matt’s pretty excited. The Eagles (Matt Brandenberry is from PA) won the Super Bowl, the new album is coming out April 20th… he’s having a great year so far, isn’t he?

DC- Yeah, Matt’s pretty happy about the Eagles! I would have been happy with either team winning, personally, just to see what would happen with Tom Brady getting a sixth ring. Then the Eagles winning, that was crazy, just seeing a rematch from the other time they played each other in the Super Bowl. But we’re definitely happy to see the Eagles win!

RG– How was your first experience recording with From Ashes to New?

DC- It was great. I came to Pennsylvania back in April or May (of last year). They must have had a handful of songs written already, a couple with lyrics and melodies, a good amount without. We spent a bunch of time writing, probably close to two months, writing down here and getting everything ready for the studio. I’ve had a good amount of experience with the recording process over the past ten years, so I was comfortable in the studio. It was cool having the input of these talented musicians and trying a bunch of different things, so it was fun.

RG- You’ve been with the band for about a year now. Do you feel like you guys have really clicked together, in the studio and onstage?

DC- Oh, yeah, definitely! No doubt about it.

RG- Seeing you guys live, it was high-intensity… I would have never guessed you had only been with the band for a year!

DC- That’s one of the best parts about it, is that we mesh together so well. It doesn’t take a lot of effort for us to do what we’re doing, just because we work together so well.

RG- Do you feel like you’ve gotten to express yourself and your ideas in this band since you’ve joined?

DC- Absolutely. There’s a ton of compromise that goes on. When one person feels very strongly about an idea, we explore that idea. We figure out what the group consensus is. I voice as many ideas and opinions as I can to make the music as good as it can possibly be. Sometimes it does make it, sometimes it doesn’t, and it’s been a really cool experience, to be able to contribute.

RG- We met on the 10 Years Tour- Ya’ll guys killed it! The whole show, top to bottom, was amazing. Did you guys have a lot of fun on tour with those guys?

DC- Yeah, they were really cool. They actually helped us out a lot. We had some vehicle problems early on in the tour, and one of the dates we didn’t think we were going to make. It was actually the first Texas date we were on. We were waiting for it to be repaired, and it was taking a lot longer than we thought it was going to take. We had to be in touch with their tour manager, and they were cool with pushing their set back a little bit, and we cut ours short. It was basically because of them that we were able to make the show. We pulled into the venue parking lot, loaded right onto the stage, and played. (laughs) It was crazy, but it wouldn’t have happened without their help, so they’re totally awesome guys.

RG- Yeah, I remember that had just happened when ya’ll came to Corpus, and when we did the interview after the show, me, you, and Lance (Dowdle, guitarist) talked about it. That was pretty nuts!

DC- Yeah, when we were there, we actually didn’t have our vehicle, because it was messed up again! (laughs) It just goes to show that if you keep the pedal to the metal and just keep going, things will work out.

RG- Ya’ll have 5 songs from the new album already up on Spotify, including your hit single “Crazy”. How did ya’ll go about choosing songs like “My Name”, Broken”, and the title track, “The Future” to pre-release?

DC- We just wanted to put out examples of what the album was going to sound like. Also, those are some of our favorite tracks. We decided to put out what we felt was going to perform the best. We believe in all the songs on the album, but especially these, so we wanted to put our best foot forward and get those songs out before the album dropped.

RG- “Crazy” is killin’ it right now! When ya’ll played it here in Corpus, the response was huge, it’s obviously a very catchy and powerful song. Tell us about the writing and recording of that song.

DC- So, we had basically recorded the whole album, but the label wanted us to do one more song. They wanted us to make a song that was going to knock it out of the park and hopefully be that #1 hit. So we worked for a couple of weeks, just trying to come up with stuff. We went to New York and LA to write with a producer or two and bounce ideas off of each other. Then we came back to Pennsylvania and we worked with the producer we worked with on the album and in a single day, we went from not having a song to having that song finished and recorded! It was pretty wild.

RG- The thing about “Crazy” is that it’s obviously a single. You hear it and think “Yeah, I’m gonna hear this on the radio”, but at the same time, it doesn’t have that high-gloss, “single” feel to it. It’s just a good song, and that’s a testament of sincerity when writing a song.

DC- We didn’t want to overly polish and produce. We wanted it to be straightforward and sound like a rock band, so we tried to stay true to the From Ashes to New sound and avoid overproduction.

RG- You guys use a lot of electronic and studio effects, but you sound live like you do in the studio, and that’s impressive. Not all bands can pull that off.

DC- Thank you! We try as hard as we possibly can to sound just like we do on our records, and a lot of has to do with our sound engineer. He has a great board and a great ear. He can even do things like put effects on my voice where they are on the record. So we don’t even need to use tracks! (laughs) A lot of times where there’s a megaphone effect on my voice in a verse, he’ll match that and put it in the verse, so he’s listened to the tracks extensively. We try to be as spot on as we can and he applies the EQ and effects that we need to sound just like we do on the record.

RG- You guys are going to be playing Rock on the Range on Saturday, which looks to be a killer day to be there! What is that like and who are you excited to play with and see there?

DC- It’s pretty crazy! When we were announced on the lineup, I had my fingers crossed that we’d be playing the same day as Avenged Sevenfold. When I was growing up, in my late teens, and in my first band, I felt like I’d never be able to reach them or be able to play a show with them. They were just so far ahead, and even if I did get to a point where I was big enough to play with them, they’d be too far along or even retired, by that point. I had kind of accepted that I’d never play a show with them. When we found out we were going to be playing the same day as them, I couldn’t believe it! It’s a total dream come true. Even though it’s a festival and we may not be able to talk to them or see them, we’re on the same bill the same day, and that’s cool with me!

RG- Hey, it’s on Facebook, so it’s official! (laughs) You’re a very humble, down-to-earth guy, dude. You’re the lead singer of a very successful rock band, but you’re not the typical “rock star”. None of you guys have that superstar ego. How do ya’ll keep those egos in check? How do you stay humble and down to earth when you’re obviously doing so well?

DC- A lot of it comes from keeping each other grounded, and from friends and family. Coming from hard backgrounds… I don’t even know how my mom was able to afford the house that we stayed it, and there were many of times where we didn’t have the heat on and we huddled around a kerosene heater. That was the reality of my childhood. I’ve never had a lot, and I’ve never had any reason to not be humble. I came from a humble background, as did Matt, Lance, and Matty, so that’s just not who were are. I guess we’re just anti-rock stars. That’s what I’ve always considered myself to be. We don’t just go out on the road and hook up with groupies and do drugs. That’s just not our thing. We have people that we care about at home and we put our craft first, which means staying sober and working hard on being at the top of our game. That’s what is important to us. Plus, our fans are the reason we’re here, so we would never treat people like they were below us!

RG- As both a journalist and a fan, I can’t tell you how happy that makes me to hear. It’s funny… when I spoke to Jonathan Jourdan of To Whom It May a few weeks ago, he said the same thing. “I want to kill the image of the rock star.” We don’t want that anymore!

DC- I can’t tell you how frustrating it is sometimes. If I meet someone and I tell them I’m in a band (I typically avoid talking about it when I’m meeting people, but sometimes it comes up), the first thing that they think is “Oh, you go on tour and do drugs and hook up with a bunch of chicks!” Man, that’s just not who I am! I don’t want that image in the first place, and I wouldn’t want friends that want me to have that image. So yeah, I’d definitely like to kill that notion of the old-school rockstar.

RG- I’m glad our generation of musicians and music-lovers share those ideals. You guys have a great relationship with your fans. How do you feel they will react to hearing The Future in it’s entirety and seeing you guys touring for this album?

DC- I think it’s going to be mostly positive. The people that have stuck through it this whole time are going to be happy. It’s really hard for a band to recover after a year or more on hiatus. So many people have stuck through it and believed in this band, so we worked our asses off to put out the absolute best album we could. There’s always going to be those people who, no matter what voice you put in this band, they’re going to want Chris (Musser, former lead vocalist) back, but that’s just not going to be the case from here on out. Anyone who supports us and appreciates my voice and the sound we have now is always going to be pleased with what we put out. We will always put out the best material we can! We’ve got a lot of people who have noticed we just gel together onstage and it’s really natural. It’s not a front of any kind, we’re just being ourselves up there. With the old line-up, there were some people who noticed that the guys were either putting on a front or didn’t get along with each other. That definitely shows, and you can feel that in the energy, too. We all just get along, we’re a bunch of goofballs, and people pick up on that. (laughs)

RG- You can’t BS the audience! (laughs) What do you guys have planned for the rest of the year?

DC- Well, we have these festival dates. The Carolina Rebellion (Saturday, May 5th), Northern Invasion (Saturday, May 12th) , and Rock on the Range (Saturday, May 19th), plus some dates that will route us in between those. So all in all, we have about 10 to 12 dates in May. We’re looking to put together a tour for June. Can’t say just yet who we will be with, but it’s being put together now!

RG- Will we see you again down here in South Texas anytime soon?

DC- I hope so, man! Texas was one of my favorite spots on the whole tour. All four dates were totally awesome. We were expecting the northwest to be the best part, but to be completely honest, my favorite part was all the Texas shows we did.

RG- Danny, we appreciate you taking the time to talk with us. Anything you want to say to your fans down here before you go?

DC- Pre-order the album, support the music, come out and see us live… We’d love to meet all of you and put on a badass show for you! Keep sharing that music with your friends and let’s blow this thing up!