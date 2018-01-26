Anthrax Interview- Killthrax Tour II is Coming to Corpus Christi

Legendary thrash metal band Anthrax will be bringing their energetic, relentless live show to Corpus Christi, and they won’t be alone. The sequel to last year’s “Killthrax” tour, “Killthrax II” finds Anthrax teamed up with NWOAHM band Killswitch Engage once again.

It’s rare that a quality heavy metal show like this comes through Corpus Christi, so the buzz about this tour has been heavy! Anthrax continues to tour for their critically-acclaimed 2016 album For All Kings while also supporting their forthcoming concert DVD, Kings Among Scotland. Killswitch is hard at work on their new album and continue to support 2016’s Incarnate, which is their highest-charting album to date.

I had a chance to speak to Charlie Benante, drummer and one of the chief songwriters for Anthrax, about the new tour, the new DVD, and what life has been like for the band over the last few years.

Rob Gomez– Mr.Charlie Benante, thank you for talking with us! You’ve been with Anthrax since 1983, you and Scott Ian (guitarist/original band member) are the only members to have played on every record. You’re also one of the primary songwriters in the group. How do you feel about Anthrax’s most recent record For All Kings?

Charlie Benante– The first album that we did together with Joey (Belladonna- vocalist) coming back was the Worship Music record. That was a record that, I think, really put us back in people’s minds. They’re speaking about us again and we’d started to get some really good momentum. Because of that, I think it carried through to the next record, which was For All Kings. I would probably say I’m extremely happy with the sound and the songs on that record. We really found our groove again and I’m excited about the next one, you know?

RG– For All Kings really sounds like a darker but inspired Anthrax. It’s like a call back to the Cold War 80’s. Joey just sounds so comfortable and in his element on this record. Can you tell us what you guys did to get back in to that mindset, to find that version of yourselves again?

CB– I think what happened was we went through a very dark period. It happens to a lot bands and it makes you really appreciate what you have and you’re very grateful for it. You just work harder. I think bands need to work harder making music rather than going and playing the music live. I think it creates a really good batch of songs. Don’t rush it, don’t think “Oh, that’s good. That’s good enough.” Man, make it great. I just push harder and harder because I just want to make it the best it could possibly be.

RG– That’s great to hear, that you still have that attitude, even after all these years and all the success you guys have had. Does it capture the message and views the band was trying to convey, with all that’s going on in the world right now?

CB– Oh, yeah, absolutely! Pfft! I can honestly say that what’s been going on in the world in the past year or two is definitely driving me personally to create more music because I’m really funneling it all through. So far, some of the stuff is angry and just mean, you know what I mean? Because I think it’s just a reflection of how I’m feeling as a human being living in this kind of world we are living in now, especially in our country right now. I’ve never felt so anxious in all my life.

RG– Definitely! “Breathing Lightning” is one track that, for me, really hits home in our current state of the union. Lots of “Dark Tower” references, like “This world has moved on”. That whole idea of asking yourself if you’re doing the right thing is an introspective look we, as a country, are all needing right now. Was that something you guys were thinking of when writing that song?

CB– I think “Breathing Lightning” song is a reflection, but it was before things got to where they are now. So, I think the biggest problem with all of us, especially in this country, is that we have two different ways of seeing something. It really makes me wonder how someone could look at the snow that’s outside and call it black when we all see it for white. I don’t understand how it got this way. I don’t understand how we’re living in a time when we let this go! We just accepted that what these people are saying is ok, because it’s not ok! It’s crazy, is what it is!

RG– I agree. It’s crazy that we take so much pride in our country, in who we are and what we do, and to be feeling that we’ve been led astray and that shock of “ How did we get here”… that’s something that’s very scary and yet at the same time, inspiring, for what you guys are doing.

CB– I feel somewhat… When I see things, like women marching and stuff like that, I wish we could all come together and say “No! No, we’re not taking this anymore!” We need to make a change. We need to all speak up, but we’re so divided at this time that I don’t know. I don’t know what’s right or what’s wrong. There’s been so many people that I thought were on the same page as me and I start talking to them and I’m like “Oh my God! What the hell!?” You know?

RG-So you guys toured last year with Killswitch Engage as “The Killthrax Tour” and now ya’ll are back and continuing to bring this amazing show to every corner of the country you missed the first time around. How is it, being on that tour?

CB– It was enjoyable. That’s the best thing I could say about those guys, is that I enjoy their music. Sometimes, when we close the show, I’ll go down and watch them and warm up while they play. There’s certain songs that they have that just get me in the mood and I enjoy that. They’re just good guys, too.

RG– You’ve also got the live DVD Kings Among Scotland dropping April 27th. How was the energy and the crowd at that show?

CB– It’s the reason we chose to do it at that show, because of the energy and the vibe. As far as the show goes, we knew that we couldn’t fit the whole stage in that venue, but we went for vibe over aesthetics. It was a hot, sweaty night and we played forever!

RG– You guys are respected, loved, and revered by the metal community. The NWOAHM bands, like Killswitch, owe you guys and the rest of the Big 4 a lot, because of that influential thrash sound that ya’ll pioneered. What does it feel like touring with bands the were inspired by your early work?

CB– I think it’s awesome. We came around at a time when we felt that we were true heavy metal. Real metal! We didn’t water it down for any video channel, for any radio play or anything. We were metal. Real. It’s funny, I was talking to someone earlier about this. Back in those days, in the 80’s, when we would always say, “How come we don’t get to be on TRL like all these other bands?” These hair metal bands had their pop songs and their ballads, and that was their kind of way of getting in. Nowadays, you don’t hear much about those bands. But the bands that played for those kids in the suburbs and the places where, if you sold a record, you sold a ticket… those people still come to see us.

RG– What can fans expect at the Killthrax show here in Corpus Christi?

CB– Well, I think you can expect us to come out and just f*#$ing blow it up. Same with those guys in Killswitch. Both two energetic bands, both bands are passionate about the music that they play.

RG– Do you like playing in Texas?

CB– Hellyeah! And that’s not a Vinnie Paul reference!

RG– *laughs* Any words of advice for young metalheads who dream of being the next Anthrax?

CB– Please, please, when you’re going about making music and making your band, put more thought into the whole aspect of your music and the way you’re going to come across. Don’t completely steal someone else’s thing, do your own! We all start a band because we love other bands, and I’d be a hypocrite to say that we didn’t model our band after Iron Maiden or Judas Priest or Mötorhead, but we definitely don’t sound like those bands.

RG– How about one final word for all your fans here in South Texas?

CB– I’m hoping that all our fans in Texas will not stay home! Come out! Have a good time! Get into it, be a part of it. The only way you can be a fan is if you’re there, sweating with us!

RG– Hellyeah! That’s what it’s all about. Thanks again for talking to us, Charlie, we really appreciate it. We’ll see you on the Killthrax tour!

CB– Thanks, bro, I appreciate it, too!

Charlie is excited to come and bring the house down at Concrete Street Amphitheater in Corpus Christi, and he feels all the bands on the tour are ready for us. The real question is, are YOU ready for Killthrax? Come down to the coast on February 8th and witness history… thrash metal pioneers Anthrax and the new generation they inspired, Killswitch Engage! Havok will open the show, you don’t want to miss this!

Charlie Benante obviously has some deep thoughts on what’s going on around us, and he shares some very strong feelings with us. He also talks freely about what inspires him, how the band has evolved over the years, and what it’s like to be at the place they are now. The full interview can be found on the La Prensa website, don’t forget to check it out! You can always email me with any questions, comments, or verbal abuse! robertgomez09@gmail.com