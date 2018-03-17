Album Review- Both Sides of the Sky is a Final Love Note from Jimi Hendrix

Hello there! I hope you’ve enjoyed your Spring Break 2018 experience, because there’s still so much more awesome left in the year. As most of you probably already know, March 9th was a historic week for album releases. Some of the most anticipated and exciting albums of the past decade were dropped on the same day! Check it out-

Jimi Hendrix– Both Sides of the Sky

Judas Priest– Firepower

Myles Kennedy– Year of the Tiger

Between the Buried and Me– Automata

Ministry– AmeriKKKant

Suicidal Tendancies– Get Your Fight On!

Three Days Grace– Outsider

Nightwish– Decades

Stone Temple Pilots- Stone Temple Pilots (Honorable Mention- released on 3/16)

I can’t help but review at least one of them this week. As excited as I am about the new Priest (According to Hurricane Nita Strauss, lead guitarist of Alice Cooper, it’s one of their best ever… a bold endorsement from a highly credible source!), and as much as I want to write about the new Myles Kennedy solo project (please go buy it… you don’t need to hear from me how good it is), I’ve decided to talk about Both Sides of the Sky, the last in a monumental trilogy of posthumous Jimi Hendrix releases.

Why do we need to keep bringing up a guitarist who has been dead going on 50 years? Even when Jimi was alive, he was only in the spotlight for about 4 years, so what is it about his music and his legend that continues to inspire debate, excitement, and devotion all these decades later? The answer to these questions are exactly what makes this trilogy of material from Hendrix’s personal vault so special.

When one thinks of Jimi Hendrix, it’s usually as a tall, skinny hippy with an unkempt afro holding a white Fender Stratocaster upside down, dressed in wild outfits and playing with his teeth. He was a caged beast who could only set himself free when he was performing. He sought sounds that no one had ever dreamed of, and his guitar was a conduit through which he channeled his raw, primal emotions that words could not possibly convey.

While he is credited as being the first true “guitar hero”, and his body of work has been undeniably influential to generations of musicians across a sea of different genres, his genius might actually still be unrealized. It is through releases like 2010’s Valleys of Neptune, 2013’s People, Hell, and Angels, and this final album, Both Sides of the Sky, that we get a glimpse into Hendrix’s creative process. His thoughts, his feelings, his aspirations, laid bare for the world to analyze and digest, lend a vulnerability to the superhuman nature of Jimi Hendrix that allows us to penetrate the flamboyant shell of the artist and gain a deeper understanding of the emotional journey he undertook to become the Jimi we all love and revere.

Both Sides of the Sky is a look inside the locked vaults of Electric Ladyland, a career-spanning collection of B-Side material, alternate takes of previously released material, unfinished originals, and covers that were never shared with the world. The personnel credits are a who’s who of 60’s rock, as the album features Stephen Stills, Johnny Winter, Lonnie Youngblood, Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding (of the Experience), with Billy Cox and Buddy Miles (Band of Gypsys) being featured on most of the tracks.

We hear Stephen Stills (the respected guitarist/songwriter of later Crosby, Stills, and Nash fame) collaborate with Hendrix on Still’s original “$20 Bill” and again on a Joni Mitchell-penned tune called “Woodstock”. The latter is especially interesting in that it features Hendrix on bass instead of lead guitar. Johnny Winter assists with the fiery duel guitar work on “Things I Used to Do”, and Youngblood, who played with Hendrix in the early 60’s, was tapped to add sax to “Georgia Blues.” These guest appearances offer a unique experience, as Hendrix allows others to sit up front and drive while he holds down the groove.

“Mannish Boy”, the well-worn Muddy Waters standard, is given new life through Hendrix’s psychedelic approach to playing the blues. “Lover Man” is a hot mess of frantic blues-rock riffing, tight rhythm playing, and organic moments of inspirations (like when the band breaks into the theme from “Batman” during the middle of the song). “Stepping Stone” is another track that showcases the virtuosity of Billy Cox and Buddy Miles, their speedy delivery never falling out of pocket. An instrumental version of “Angel”, a beloved Hendrix classic, is an uplifting moment, the arrangement soaring across the decades and generations in timeless fashion. “Cherokee Mist”, the closing track, features Hendrix on sitar, and rounds out a solid collection of fascinating studios moments that might have never been heard, had it not been for Eddie Kramer, Jimi’s trusted producer who frequently collaborated with him several times throughout the 60’s.

Kramer has been tasked again and again by the Hendrix Estate to comb through their collection of unreleased material and find gold, and he never disappoints. With this album, the final installment in the trilogy of releases during this decade, Kramer has completed his goal of assembling the best of the unreleased material in the Hendrix vault into an accessible and coherent collection. While none of it will ultimately change the world, the way Are You Experienced? upon its release over 40 years ago, it does give fans a better understanding of the artist and his creative approach, as well as treat us to a sonic experience we would otherwise never know. It is a must-own for any fan of Jimi Hendrix, and it will no doubt be studied and dissected by countless guitar players over the next year or so.

Keep an eye on the La Prensa website, as I will be uploading a column of music news and tour announcements soon! See you next week!