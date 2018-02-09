Album Review- Joe Perry Sweetzerland Manifesto

Rock albums should come with a disclaimer. WARNING: Eager anticipation can yield mixed results. There’s a certain effervescent anguish that comes from watching an artist you truly respect take the last train to Mediocrity City. Then there’s the frustration of listening to a glorified vanity project when you’ve been expecting a no-frills, hard-rocking, soul-baring excursion through the catacombs of rock history.

There are moments of brilliance on Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry’s new solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto. Unfortunately, they are often found in bite-size pieces, scattered about the record like easter eggs in a field of milky-eyed soul (the term I’ve coined to describe rapidly aging rockers who no longer have “it” anymore), insistent indie production, and overall peculiarity.

Allow me to start this off by making two confessions- When I first heard this record, I wasn’t sure I wanted to ever hear it again. Yes, I was that shocked by what I heard. After listening to the entire record several more times, I can admit I overreacted and there’s a lot of good on the album. Secondly, I take no joy in writing a negative review about an artist I love and respect, especially when that artist is Joe Perry. I fully expected to enjoy this album from beginning to end, hoping that I could sing it’s praises from the hilltops (we have no mountains from which to shout from). Sadly, I won’t be doing any singing. Hopefully, neither will Terry Reid.

From the opening track, “Rumble in the Jungle”, the listener is given a feeling of apprehensive anticipation. It’s weird, it’s powerful, but when is he going to lower the boom? Where is this chanting and nifty little guitar riff going to take us? Unfortunately, nowhere. The idea of a song displaying the direct link between the blues and it’s African roots while juxtaposing their sounds is dynamite. Had it been done right, it would have been an emotionally effective track. It wasn’t, and it’s not.

“I’ll Do Happiness” is actually one of the best tracks on the album. Hot rod lead guitar licks, solid rhythm section… your basic recipe for delicious bluesy rock. What drags this track down is Terry Reid impersonating a sea lion gargling lava rocks. It seems he’s supposed to be this smoky, bluesy voice of experience and soulful rebelliousness, and maybe 20 years ago, he was. That’s not the case today, and the solid instrumentation on the track is forced to carry the song, which it shouldn’t have to do. A better singer would have made this song a hit.

Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander gives a solid performance on the album’s single “Aye, Aye, Aye”. Joe Perry and the band seem to be into it, and the song has a trajectory that the listener can follow while continuing to be thrilled. Some of the grooviest music on the record that features incredibly gratifying straightforward rock guitar playing.

I’ve never been a fan of David Johansen’s voice, and “I Wanna Roll” didn’t convert me. The New York Doll’s frontman croaks out what might have been a great song in a voice that could curdle milk and lower your credit score. Maybe even end a marriage. He can go deep, he can bellow, but he can’t escape the face that he sounds like an old white guy imitating John Lee Hooker. The choral arrangement of the vocals and guitar during the solo is beautiful and emotionally arousing, but then Johansen brings that same heavenly arrangement back to Earth. This song could’ve been so much more.

“Sick and Tired” begins with a classic Joe Perry riff that gets the blood pumping and invokes the sexy groove of Aerosmith. Then, again, Terry Reid opens his mouth and ruins another promising track with his aggressive hooting and grunting. The bluesy guitar solo masterfully crafted by Perry shines especially bright thanks to a tight rhythm section. They really lay down a mean groove on this song, but the track ends with a fizzle instead of a bang. Too bad, because Joe’s guitar slinging is deadly on this song.

Johansen gets another shot at fronting a song on “Haberdasher Blues,” and he actually manages to find some success. Sure, he’s trying way too hard, but he sounds like a cross between Buddy Guy and Howlin’ Wolf, a perfect fit for a solid blues track on an album that can’t make up it’s mind on what it wants to be. It’s nice to go back home to the blues and just dig into a deep groove for a bit. Joe Perry is at his best when he keeps his head down and plays his guitar, and that’s exactly what he does here.

The exotic, mysterious vibe Perry was searching for on “Spanish Sushi” proves elusive, causing this ill-advised venture to stop what little momentum the previous track had given the album. Aside from some half-decent guitar licks, there’s nothing here. This sounds like a B-Side on a posthumous record release.

Perry sings “Eve of Destruction” himself, and it’s not half bad. The nostalgic Barry McGuire cover strikes a power chord during this time of civil unrest, and his shaky, straightforward delivery is enjoyable and unsettling at the same time. The echoing guitars and outro solo give the song a fitting unpolished finish.

Johansen sings his final song on “I’m Going Crazy”, and while the lyrics are clever and playful, his delivery is overdone to the point of being headache-inducing. Joe Perry has some really cool verse guitar fills that make the track, and the solo is spirited, but there’s not much to save here. The spoken-word bridge once again cruises past “creative” and right into “weird.”

“Won’t Let Me Go” has an incredible intro guitar riff. It’s mysterious, it’s sexy, and it’s dark. It’s also an invitation to play in the mud with Terry Reid, who manages to not completely ruin this song. The psychedelic grungy riffing and trippy verses make this an interesting but fun choice for a final track. Joe Perry digs into the guitar and rips out one of his most satisfying solos in a decade. For an unbalanced album, it’s nice to have a strong number like this to end on.

While far from a failure, Sweetzerland Manifesto suffers from a lack of direction, contrasting (sometimes absent) styles, and poor personnel choices. The whole project smells like a vanity album that any millionaire could make, and that’s vexing to me. Joe Perry isn’t mediocre, and he’s still got the chops to play with anybody, so why release such a slapdash album? There’s some really fine music here, but good luck finding where “here” is. Rock music plays by the rules of no man, and it certainly doesn’t need to be neatly structured and packaged to be good. But releasing an album with no context, no direction, no structure, no consistency and no authentic flavor makes the music seem unnecessary when it’s capable of being so much better than that.

If you’re a fan of Aerosmith or Joe Perry, this album is definitely worth a listen, but leave all expectations with the bouncer at the door. This is a musical lapdance… you’re going to be teased, you’re going to be tricked, you’re going to be thrilled. Then, when it’s over, you’re going to be $10 lighter, and you’ll be wanting more than you got.