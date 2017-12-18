Album Review- Greta Van Fleet’s From the Fires

Whooooaaaaa, Mama! Blues-based, feel good rock-n-roll music has a pulse in 2017, and it hails from Frankenmuth, Michigan. Brothers Josh, Jake, and Sam Kiszka, along with drummer Danny Wagner, make up Greta Van Fleet, a driven and energetic young band that has seen their popularity skyrocket over the last two years. Their new double-EP From the Fires, released November 10th, contains the four songs from their first EP, plus two new tracks and a couple of creative covers.

The classic rock-inspired quartet has a new look and an old soul, with singer Josh Kiszka channeling his inner Robert Plant as he wails and cries about life and love. The whole band gives off a strong Led Zeppelin vibe, the guitar riffs on songs like “Talk on the Street” and the hit- single “Highway Tune” shining brightly in a Jimmy Page-meets-Slash shade of blue. “Safari Song” is reminiscent of the early, bluesier days of Stone Temple Pilots or The Black Crowes, and covers of Sam Cooke’s “Change is Gonna Come” and Fairport Convention’s “Meet on the Ledge” are evidence the band has a well-rounded collection of influences.

Possibly the most impressive thing about GVF and their new release is the strength of their original songs, both musically and lyrically. The common themes of humanity and the struggle of everyday people in those songs show a maturity that sets them apart from their peers and make them even more relevant in this modern time of confusion and fear. “Flower Power” and “Edge of Darkness” are powerful and beautifully written songs about this mortal coil and our struggle to understand, see, and be the good in all walks of life. Choosing to cover a song about civil rights during this time of racial tension and civil unrest was not only bold, but effective. “Change is Gonna Come” is a song very much in vein with the overall humanist theme of the band, and though it differs greatly from the original, it has it’s own charm and function within the context of the album.

It’s easy to see why so many people are talking about Greta Van Fleet, and, as a rock music enthusiast, it feel so refreshing to see this level of excitement for new music and new talent. This band has the ability to open the door for many more talented, hungry young bands, and I hope they succeed. They are the breath of fresh air rock music needed, turning a whole new generation of young people on to the bluesy sounds of the 60’s and 70’s, while giving their parents (and maybe even grandparents) something they can relate to musically.

While some criticize their sound for being so derivative of Led Zeppelin, I personally think that’s a great place to start. A band of young musicians will always start off sounding like someone they’re influenced by, and that’s ok. Didn’t Guns N’ Roses sound a lot like Aerosmith? Slash worshipped at the alter of Joe Perry, and Axl copied Steven Tyler’s moves down to the way he held the mic. But they ended up using that influence to create some of the best rock music of their generation. Greta Van Fleet has that potential, and they’re using it to propel themselves to the top of the rock charts. Be a part of history, go pick this album up and thank me later.

I hope you’ve been enjoying my weekly contributions! I’d really like to know if you’re having as much fun reading this as I am writing it. If there’s something you like, hate, or are interested in reading about, send me an e-mail- robertgomez09@gmail.com