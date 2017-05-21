The 36th Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival Scheduled for May 24-28

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will host the 36th Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival May 24-28 at the historic Guadalupe Theater and Rosedale Park.

The festival expects to draw over 5,000 Conjunto music lovers from across Texas, the United States, Mexico, as well as international visitors. Executive Director Cristina Ballí will direct and curate the festival and Juan Tejeda, founder of the Tejano Conjunto Festival, will serve as advisor.

“I am honored to take on the tremendous task of filling the shoes of festival founder Juan Tejeda, who brought Conjunto music to the forefront with this event,” said Ballí. “This South Texas genre is unlike any other and is the foundation for other musical styles we enjoy today.”

Smithsonian Folkways Recordings Director and Curator Daniel Sheehy called the festival and Tejeda a national treasure saying, “It would be hard to imagine a world without the San Antonio Conjunto Festival!”

The festival will feature about 30 of the very best and most popular bands in Conjunto music complemented by plenty of dancing, food and beverage booths in a family-friendly environment.

The festivities include special events such as the presentation of new inductees into the Conjunto Music Hall of Fame at a special gala event; a free Seniors Conjunto dance; an Accordion Tuning workshop; the Tejano Conjunto Festival Poster Contest; and the opportunity to win top-of-the-line Hohner accordions.

For more information and to buy tickets, please visit guadalupeculturalarts.org or call 210-271-3151.