What’s up, rock-n-rollers? I hope your Christmas kicked butt with leather boots. Did Santa bring you that special edition box set of your favorite band? Or did your kids score that drum kit they’ve been asking for? Lucky you!

Since this is our last week together in 2017, it’s only fitting that we look to the future of our music in 2018. There are some big name bands in rock and heavy metal that are releasing new music next year. Here are the Top 10 Albums to Look Forward to in 2018.

Myles Kennedy– Year of the Tiger– Have you heard the first single yet? The title track is a bluesy acoustic track that has a bluegrass feel with a rocking rhythm section. It’s truly unique, which is what makes Alter Bridge so special. Nothing this man touches is mediocre, so this might well be the best album of 2018. It also helps that he has a voice that could probably cure cancer.

Judas Priest– Firepower!– Ever since Richie Faulkner joined this band, it seems as though they’ve had a new spark to them. A snippet of the new album can be heard on YouTube and it sounds like Priest in top form. We all know Halford rarely disappoints, so this will be an album to own next year.

Joe Perry– Sweetzerland Manifesto– Let’s face it- Aerosmith’s best days are behind them. Joe Perry’s solo material is great rock music. Period. This album has his name on the front of it, so you know what to expect. Chugging blues rock riffs, sharp, snarling solos, and a whole lot of grooving. We’re going to need that in 2018.

Black Label Society– Grimmest Hits– While titled like a “Best of” release, this is an album of new material, and judging from the singles released, it rocks! “Room of Nightmares” and “All That Once Shined” are classic Zakk Wylde, and that’s more than enough to make me want this album. Playing in “Zakk Sabbath”, the Black Sabbath tribute band Wylde tours with (when he’s not the lead guitarist of Ozzy Osbourne’s band), has definitely given the new music a Sabbath- like feel, and it’s hard not to be excited about that.

Jimi Hendrix– Both Sides of the Sky– Yes, he’s still dead. Yes, he’s still releasing music. This album with be the final in a trilogy of unheard music he recorded shortly before his death. I really liked Valleys of Neptune, and People, Hell, and Angels. I hope this isn’t scraping the bottom of the barrel, but listening to all this amazing unreleased music does make one wonder “What would modern music be today if Jimi Hendrix had lived longer?”