What’s up, rock-n-rollers? I hope your Christmas kicked butt with leather boots. Did Santa bring you that special edition box set of your favorite band? Or did your kids score that drum kit they’ve been asking for? Lucky you!
Since this is our last week together in 2017, it’s only fitting that we look to the future of our music in 2018. There are some big name bands in rock and heavy metal that are releasing new music next year. Here are the Top 10 Albums to Look Forward to in 2018.
Myles Kennedy– Year of the Tiger– Have you heard the first single yet? The title track is a bluesy acoustic track that has a bluegrass feel with a rocking rhythm section. It’s truly unique, which is what makes Alter Bridge so special. Nothing this man touches is mediocre, so this might well be the best album of 2018. It also helps that he has a voice that could probably cure cancer.
Judas Priest– Firepower!– Ever since Richie Faulkner joined this band, it seems as though they’ve had a new spark to them. A snippet of the new album can be heard on YouTube and it sounds like Priest in top form. We all know Halford rarely disappoints, so this will be an album to own next year.
Joe Perry– Sweetzerland Manifesto– Let’s face it- Aerosmith’s best days are behind them. Joe Perry’s solo material is great rock music. Period. This album has his name on the front of it, so you know what to expect. Chugging blues rock riffs, sharp, snarling solos, and a whole lot of grooving. We’re going to need that in 2018.
Black Label Society– Grimmest Hits– While titled like a “Best of” release, this is an album of new material, and judging from the singles released, it rocks! “Room of Nightmares” and “All That Once Shined” are classic Zakk Wylde, and that’s more than enough to make me want this album. Playing in “Zakk Sabbath”, the Black Sabbath tribute band Wylde tours with (when he’s not the lead guitarist of Ozzy Osbourne’s band), has definitely given the new music a Sabbath- like feel, and it’s hard not to be excited about that.
Jimi Hendrix– Both Sides of the Sky– Yes, he’s still dead. Yes, he’s still releasing music. This album with be the final in a trilogy of unheard music he recorded shortly before his death. I really liked Valleys of Neptune, and People, Hell, and Angels. I hope this isn’t scraping the bottom of the barrel, but listening to all this amazing unreleased music does make one wonder “What would modern music be today if Jimi Hendrix had lived longer?”
The Sword– Used Future– I couldn’t resist slipping this one in here. They’re a Texas band and they’re awesome. If you like groovy heavy metal, this is the band you’ve been missing. They’ve been prolific in the last couple of years, and High Country/Low Country are both checking out.
Pop Evil– Pop Evil– When I saw this band open for Judas Priest and Whitesnake in 2009, I knew they were going to be something special. What band playing a 6 song opening set for heavy metal royalty has a guitar player gutsy enough to have a full on guitar solo while everyone leaves the stage? I still haven’t seen any other opening band do that! These guys rock, and they’re consistent. Listen to “Waking Lions” and you’ll be as stoked as I am about this record.
Bullet for My Valentine– TBA- While I cannot wholeheartedly endorse a large portion of their more “commercially appealing” music, I’m still a huge fan of The Poison and Scream, Aim, Fire. This band is capable of creating great music, and I will continue to check out their new releases because they’re one of the most talented young heavy metal bands around.
A Perfect Circle– TBA- Their new single “The Doomed” has over 5 million hits on Spotify since it’s release in October. The track is dark, brooding and thought-provoking. Basically, it’s everything you’d expect from APC. Fans of the band have been waiting a long time for new music, and the pending 2018 release of a new album is just what the doctor ordered.
Saxon– Thunderbolt– I’m ashamed to say I didn’t think much of Saxon releasing a new album in 2018… Until I heard “Thunderbolt.” We all know Wheels of Steel is a classic that should be on every self-respecting rocker’s shelf, but this band still sounds amazing! The single needs to be listened to (seriously, go) and the word needs to be spread- Saxon is alive and well in 2018!
While I don’t want to get any hopes up (like my own), it is rumored that Guns N’ Roses, Megadeth, Testament, Tool, Anthrax, Tremonti and Ozzy are all working on new music. Will any of them release new material in 2018? We can only hope!
I wish you all a Happy New Year, and I hope you spend it rocking out in your backyard with friends and family. If you want to talk music, send me hate mail, or give me your recipe for blueberry muffins, email me- robertgomez09@gmail.com.
Thanks for the heads up…These are certainly going to be worth a test drive. Happy New Year!!
Happy New Year, Jeff! Thanks for reading!