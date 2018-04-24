Ana Fernandez: Painter and Chef

Ana Fernandez, a native of San Antonio, is a Latina artist who has won prestigious awards in painting and cooking. This year she is the recipient of the 2017 Joan Mitchell Foundation Painter & Sculptors grant, a recognition that comes with a $25,000 cash prize. In 2014 Food and Wine Magazine recognized her chili recipe as the best in America.

When Ana Fernandez was growing up, Rosa Fernandez, her mother, who was also an artist, began giving her art instruction in addition to cooking lessons.

As for the art classes, Ana thought it was bold for her mother to teach her to work with oils at the tender age of five. She developed an early love for art as well as cooking and both of her passions would take on important roles in her adult life.

While in high school Fernandez enjoyed her drawing classes, but it wasn’t until she enrolled at San Antonio College that she began to explore and discover the parameters of art seriously. At this time, she was inspired by the representation art such as that of Cesar Martinez and Jesse Trevino.

She attended SAC for several years and then enrolled at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago. It was there that she expanded her interest in American and European art.

Fernandez loved studying art and earned a Bachelor’s degree at Chicago. Because she was an outstanding student, she was admitted to UCLA for a Masters in Fine Arts in 2000.



She remained in Los Angeles after earning her degree and lived there for a total of nine years. While in Los Angeles she painted and worked in various hourly paid jobs.

In 2009 Fernandez moved back to San Antonio with a goal of painting full time. But the journey as an artist was not easy. To continue painting she took jobs on the Riverwalk waiting tables at numerous restaurants.

Her big break in weekly earnings came when she was hired as a Riverboat tour guide on the San Antonio River. Everything was going well until she had a little boat accident. No one was hurt, but she lost her job. At that point she thought it best to start her own business and be her own boss.



Like many young artists before her, Fernandez struggled with finding buyers of her art. Art sales were sporadic, so she created her own culinary dishes as a way to pay the rent. Shortly after I met her in 2011, she had started developing an interest in dishes featuring Southwest chili.

Fernandez researched Tex-Mex foods and located 19th century Chili Queen recipes at the Institute of Texan Cultures which has a famed cookbook collection. With that discovery, she decided to try her hand at cooking. She determined that a restaurant would be too expensive to lease or buy, so she settled on a food truck.

After buying a used food truck, she expanded her use of social media and photography. Her photos of prepared chili dishes attracted the attention of food lovers from across the country.

In addition, the following year she purchased a snow cone ice making machine to prepare her own version of “raspas.” It was indeed her creation of a very tasty syrup that earned her “Best Raspas” in the city award by the San Antonio Current Magazine.

I have followed the exciting career of Ana Fernandez for the past seven years and in the spirit of full disclosure, my wife Harriett and I have bought a number of her paintings and currently have several hanging in our home.

When the San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) recently asked us to donate one of her paintings, we were honored and offered a beautiful piece titled “Flight.” The Fernandez “Flight” painting is now hanging in a special reading room next to the Latino Collection established by SAPL director Ramiro Salazar.

Ana Fernandez continues to make great art and her reputation as a gifted Texas artist has spread beyond San Antonio. In the upcoming May 2018 issue of Texas Monthly, the editors chose Ana Fernandez and Cruz Ortiz to represent the cultural arts on its special issue devoted to San Antonio’s Tricentennial. What is remarkable about Ana Fernandez’ achievements in recent years is her awards in two different artistic fields —painting and culinary arts.

She has accepted a nine-week internship in Maine for the coming summer and will be in residence with a prestigious ArtPace fellowship in San Antonio this fall. Her next exhibit, “Still Life,” opens Thursday, May 3rd at Cinnabar Gallery at Blue Star from 6-9 p.m.

Fernandez is making impressive art and cooking fabulous food. That she can master two distinct fields is a credit to her hard work and determination. In both areas, she is making her mark and leaving a legacy.