Al “Grito” el 15 y al desfile el 16 en Avenida Guadalupe

LOS ANGELES, CA – September 13, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – Hispanicize Media Group and California State University Fullerton’s College of Communications are partnering to launch a university student track for Hispanicize L.A., Oct. 4, called Hispanicize U. The pilot program will provide 50 university students in the technology and media communications departments of the …

LOS ANGELES, CA – September 13, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – ROX United President Roxana Lissa, an award-winning PR veteran who has been awarded by the Hispanic Public Relations Association/Los Angeles Chapter as PR Person of the Year, was named co-chair of Hispanicize L.A., Oct. 4. “We’re delighted to have Roxana join the board of …