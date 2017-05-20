Author Cressida Cowell surprises students at IDEA Royal Reader Celebration
By Nathaly Cruz Nathalymontufar@hotmail.com On May 16, IDEA San Antonio hosted the Royal Reader Celebration at Shrine Auditorium, where nearly 700 students were recognized as...
“Drilo” y “Tilica”, dos libros infantiles para explicar el divorcio y la muerte
¿Cómo explicar a un niño/niña que sus papás ya no van a vivir juntos? ¿Y que un ser querido se murió? La autora mexicana Marichel...
Alebrijes, una aventura fantástica de detalles y colores
¿Bestias fantásticas? ¿Dónde encontrarlas? Pues en el Instituto Cultural de México (600 Hemisfair Park, San Antonio TX) en la exhibición “El Alebrije, una historia...
Mejoramiento en Loma Park cortesía de Keller Williams
La empresa Keller Williams Realty patrocinó en la escuela elemental Loma Park el segundo anual “Red Day Legacy Project”, que marca el inicio de...
La Santa Cecilia puso a bailar a sus fieles fans en el Paper Tiger
Arrancaron con su versión de “Strawberry Fields Forever” para calentar al público, ya de por sí en una noche muy calurosa en el Paper...
Festival de aves migratorias en Mitchell Lake
En celebración del International Migratory Bird Day (Día Internacional de las Aves Migratorias), niños y adultos disfrutaron de un día al aire libre de...
Telemundo hará serie sobre Selena y una nueva “La Reina del Sur”
NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises anunció recientemente su futura parrilla de programación para la temporada de televisión 2017-2018. De las cinco nueves miniseries a transmitirse figura “El...
Local sisters create milkshake art
By Ximena Ramirez Doughnuts, lollipops, flowers and glitter are not the typical toppings one associates with a milkshake. Sister duo, Sara and Olivia Hinojosa, have...
Plácido Domingo returns to the Alamodome
“Plácido Domingo Le Canta a San Antonio” is a rare occasion to hear one of the greatest voices in the world, “The King of...
Just a Thought: Día de las Madres
Today we celebrate Mother’s Day. It is the day we honor our mothers and motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society. It...