San Antonio commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month

Each year, National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated in the United States from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to recognize the contributions of Hispanic Americans as well as commemorate their heritage, culture and history.

The celebration started in 1968 when President Lyndon B. Johnson first recognized the holiday as Hispanic Heritage Week; and in 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded it to cover a 30-day period. It was enacted into law on Aug. 17, 1988.

Since then, many Americans celebrate the anniversary of the independence of Latin American countries such as Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua on Sept. 15. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept.18, respectively.

San Antonio will highlight the rich culture and traditions during Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of events whether you want to attend El Grito or enjoy art, dance and food.

U.S. Army South will host Hispanic Heritage Month Observation with the honorable Alberto Gonzales, former U.S. Attorney General as the keynote speaker. Enjoy live entertainment and cultural food sampling. The event is free and open to all DoD ID card holders. Friday, Sept. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the historic JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Theater, 2250 Stanley Rd.

The Mexican Consulate invites you to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day on Sept. 15 at Market Square from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for El Grito. Come celebrate the festivities with food, music, ballet Folklórico and mariachi, with a special guest appearance by Rosenda Bernal.

SAY Sí’s young artists celebrate Latinx Heritage Month with the annual exhibition and showcase “Cuentos y Culturas.” The exhibit provides an artistic platform for student-artists to explore their origins by artistically sharing their own personal stories and connecting them to the rich history of their vibrant city. It is free and open to the public. Friday, Sept. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Say Sí, 1518 S. Alamo St.

The Guadalupe Dance Company celebrates their 25 anniversary, with the performance, “Celebrando Tradiciones,” that will also commemorate Mexican Independence Day: Diez y Seis de Septiembre. The show starts at 7 p.m. with a pre-show pachanga and silent auction, a performance at 8 then a post-show fiesta at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and could be purchased at www.guadalupeculturalarts.org. Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St.

City of San Antonio Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission will include an exciting program of nearly two dozen events that runs through October and is filled with diverse and educational festivities for families to observe Mexico’s independence from Spain and Hispanic Heritage, including the Avenida Guadalupe 35th Annual Parade and Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 10:30 p.m. at Plaza Guadalupe, 1327 Guadalupe St. and the Diez y Seis de Septiembre Charreada on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at 6126 Padre Dr. The calendar is also available online at www.GetCreativeSanAntonio.com.

The San Antonio Public Library will host dance demonstrations and lessons, short story readings, quinceañera planning sessions and workshops on how to make tortillas and even how to create tres leches cake. Check the SAPL calendar at mysapl.org for dates and times.