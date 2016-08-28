Just a Thought: S.A. Hispanic Journalists Gala

A few weeks ago I wrote about the upcoming S.A. Association of Hispanic Journalists 18th Annual Scholarship and Awards Gala at the Grand Hyatt, Aug. 19. Now that the event is history, I can report that the gala was a huge success with over 600 in attendance.

I informed the readership in that column that the organization attempts to promote the next generation of young aspiring journalists and the opportunity as an organization to honor its own.

I am personally proud to have been an active member for a number of years. I will continue to be an active member in good standing as long as I am able.

Composed of local Hispanic, African-American and Anglo journalists, as well as public relations professionals and students interested in communications or the public relations industry, our chapter is thriving.

This year we honored entertainer Joe Hernandez (a.k.a. Little Joe Y La Familia) with the Corazon de Oro Award. He has been called many things: Tejano Legend, the King of Brown Sound, Grammy Award winning musician and one of the most recognizable members of the Mexican American musical community.

His hit song “Las Nubes” has served as an anthem for generations of Mexican-Americans. He has released over 50 albums in his lifetime. I have covered him many times over the past few years when he is in town.

The Corazon de Oro Award is presented to the individual, group or institution whose work has been nationally recognized for excellence. The recipient is publicly acknowledged as an inspiration to those around them. Former recipients include: filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and singer Vikki Carr.

The SAAHJ Community Service Award was presented to former Councilwoman Maria Antonietta Berriozabal, a lifelong community activist and accomplished author. Inspired by Pope John XXIII and his social justice principles and President John F. Kennedy to become politically involved, Berriozabal made history becoming the first Mexican American woman elected by the San Antonio City Council, and serving 10 years.

In the late 90s when Henry B. Gonzalez stepped down as congressman for health reasons, Maria and I both ran for his seat which was eventually won by his son, Charlie Gonzalez. She made the runoff and I endorsed her at that time. We have been good friends since, along with Charlie Gonzalez. I wrote a “Just a Thought” column on her a couple of years ago.

The Henry Guerra Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Journalism was presented to Maggie Rivas-Rodriguez Ph.D. A professionally trained journalist, she also honed her teaching skills to teach the craft to generations of Latino journalists.

She is the founder and director of the VOCES Oral History Project at the University of Texas. Earning a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 1977, she spent 17 years in the field to include working at WFAA-TV in Dallas and the Dallas Morning News as border bureau chief covering the U.S.-Mexican border from a one person bureau in El Paso.

In 1998, she earned her doctorate in mass communication from the University of North Carolina. Unlike the two other recipients I only met her at the gala.

The 13 scholarship recipients include: Steal Adcock (St. Mary’s Univ.), Kellie Alcoser (Texas State Univ.), Jose Arredondo (Texas A&M Univ. SA), Manuel Figeroa (Texas A&M Univ. SA), Jacqueline Gandera-Valderas (St. Mary’s Univ.), David Garces (School of Visual Arts, NY), Marco Cadena (Univ. of the Incarnate Word), Angelica Casas (Univ. of California, Berkley), Jared Edman (Univ. of Texas, SA), Cynthia Herrera (Texas A&M Univ. SA), Alexandro Luna (Texas A&M Univ. SA), Pamela Paz (Texas State Univ.), and Francisco Vara-Orta(Univ. of Missouri, Columbia), a past president of the SAAHJ.

