AHIA prepares clients for 2017 insurance coverage

A local company is ready to help families in San Antonio obtain the best insurance for their needs during the New Year.

Affordable Health Insurance Agency (AHIA) is available to assist those who want to enroll in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) to find insurance before the deadline of Jan.31.

The agency’s secret formula is working closely with several top-rated insurance companies so that clients can find the best company that fits their personal and financial needs, whether they are looking for health insurance, senior supplements, property and casualty, life insurance, annuity or dental and vision insurance. Since opening in 1995, the multi-line insurance agency has been on a mission to help families analyze their insurance needs and find an affordable protection plan that will meet the family’s requirements.

“We practice the same hospitality that we would to our own blood. To make the ambience more relaxing, we offer refreshments to make the clients’ experience more comfortable,” Founder/CEO Joe Chetwood told La Prensa. “We want to make sure that they are taken care of… We have a lot of reps that work with us in San Antonio, and we are very fortunate that they practice the same philosophy from home and bring it here to the office.”

Texas is the uninsured capital of the United States, stated the Texas Medical Association. More than 4.3 million Texans, including 623,000 children, lack health insurance. In Bexar County, 23 percent of people under the age of 65 do not have health insurance.

President Donald Trump announced that his first executive order is going to be to dismantle a piece of the ACA, which many have predicted is going to deflate. As of February 2016, there are at least 20 million Americans enrolled in the ACA between the Marketplace, Medicaid expansion, young adults staying on their parents plan and other coverage provisions, according to the ObamaCare website.

However, AHIA welcomes everyone to see what their options are before the deadline. AHIA has proved to be the trustworthy company to rely on when you are in need of coverage.

For the past 22 years, 95 percent of AHIA’s customers are satisfied with their services. They have expanded to more than 100,000 clients, 40 employees, and 13 offices in Houston, McAllen, Austin, Del Rio and El Paso to clients who are eager to keep their health and surroundings in check.

“I would say most of our clients are happy with the services we provide because my staff goes above and beyond,” continued Chetwood. “We don’t have a machine that answers the phone, we always have a live person… we have actually saved our customers a lot of money… Most of our clients, who have renewed their benefits with us, have switched companies four or five different times because every year, there is a company that changes.”

In the future, AHIA would like to expand with its clientele and open more locations around the region. As for now, AHIA is ready for a year to help those in need of any insurance, whether they are new or current faces, the full family experience. The agency is also currently looking to expand their dedicated team.

“We are always looking for new agents that are interested in helping the senior population…We are always hiring and looking for people who feel good about what they do every day. We get along with everybody, and we are a family,” concluded Chetwood.

AHIA has three locations in San Antonio: 7330 San Pedro Rd. Ste. 150, 4614 E. Southcross Blvd. Ste. 106 and 910 S.E. Military Dr. For more information about AHIA insurance, visit www.ahiabenefits.com or for a quick quote, call 888-803-3537.