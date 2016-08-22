The Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame celebration honors Texas legends

By Jeanne Albrecht

The Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame will once again honor individuals who have enriched the tradition and sport of horse racing in Texas on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Retama Park Track in Selma, Texas.

The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. and will run before and during the races starting at 5 p.m. and will include hors d’oeuvres, valet parking, cocktails, a gourmet buffet dinner, cigar roller, induction of the honorees, silent auction and live Thoroughbred races.

Proceeds from the gala, which is open to the public, will benefit the Saddle Light Center; Groom Elite; and the Race Track Chaplaincies at Lone Star Park, Sam Houston Race Park and Retama Park.

2016 Inductees into the Horse Racing Hall of Fame: Hugh Fitzsimons, Dr. Nat Kieffer, John T.L. Jones, Jr. First Down Dash and John Boyce “Jay” Pumphrey (deceased). For more information or to purchase tickets for the gale at $125 per person, visit www.txhof.com, or contact Ryan Grammer at 210-651-7045 or txhorseracinghof@gmail.com. Generous sponsorships are available. Retama Park is located at 1 Retama Park, Selma, TX. (20 miles Northeast downtown San Antonio).

The mission of the Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame is to preserve the history and convey the excitement of horse racing in America while honoring trainers, jockeys, owners, horses and all other contributors who have impacted the racing community in Texas.

In addition, the organization will provide funding to nonprofit groups that impact the Texas equine industry and/or educate Texans associated with the equine industry. Joe Straus, Jr. is founder and board chairman of the Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame, and an inductee into the Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame. A breeder and owner of thoroughbred horses, Straus is a co-founder of Retama Park and the former chairman of Retama Entertainment Group (the former management company of Retama Park).

Located Northeast of San Antonio in Selma, Retama Park is open for simulcast wagering daily, with live racing on Fridays and Saturdays in 2016. Quarter horse racing runs June 10 through Aug. 13; thoroughbred fall meet Sept. 2- Nov. 26.

Now owned and managed by Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. – a casino entertainment company that owns and operates 15 gaming entertainment properties located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada and Ohio, including L’Auberge Casinos – Retama Park Race Track features a wide variety of dining options including Terrace Dining on the finish line and the Race Book & Sports Bar offering delicious fare enjoyed while watching simulcast racing or your favorite sports team; or more casual options at the concession stands throughout the facility.