Super Bowl LI verified tickets available on Ticketmaster and the NFL Ticket Exchange

The National Football League (NFL) and Ticketmaster, the official ticket exchange of the NFL, are headed to Houston for Super Bowl LI this February.

With tickets available now on the NFL Ticket Exchange (NFLTE) powered by Ticketmaster, fans can select and purchase tickets to specific seat locations for Super Bowl LI that are 100 percent verified and guaranteed to be authentic.

As the official ticket exchange of the NFL, Ticketmaster is in possession of every Super Bowl LI ticket listed and sold on the NFL Ticket Exchange, providing fans with the unrivaled benefit of enjoying the safety and convenience of verified tickets. Fans can access the NFL Ticket Exchange online at NFLTicketExchange.com or by calling ‪(888) 635-5944.

Also for the first time ever, Ticketmaster has teamed up with On Location Experiences (“OLE”) to provide exclusive offerings for content-rich, personalized experiences as well as unparalleled access to exclusive game day, pre and post-game parties, savory cuisine, top amenities, first-rate entertainment and musical talent over the course of Super Bowl LI weekend, expanding beyond game day. Through OLE, fans are invited to enjoy benefits ranging from expedited entry into the Stadium on game day, access to the on-field celebration following the Championship Trophy presentation and appearances by NFL legends. Packages are currently available for purchase on OLE’s online platform superbowl.nflonlocation.com.

From ‪Feb. 2-5, fans shopping for Ticketmaster Verified Super Bowl LI tickets in the Houston Area can also visit the NFL Ticket Exchange location inside the Hilton Americas hotel in Houston. On game day, fans who make arrangements in advance will be able to pick up their Super Bowl LI tickets anytime until kickoff at the designated Ticketmaster Will Call location outside Super Bowl Stadium.

Super Bowl LI is scheduled to take place ‪on Feb. 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston.