San Antonio Rampage players and adoptable pets featured in team’s first ever Pucks & Paws Calendar presented by Raising Cane’s

Proceeds will benefit San Antonio Pets Alive! and Silver & Black Give Back

The San Antonio Rampage players and adoptable dogs and cats from San Antonio Pets Alive! are featured in the first-ever Rampage Pucks & Paws Calendar, presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and available for purr-chase now. Unleashed in celebration of the Rampage’s 10th Annual Pucks & Paws Game on Jan. 22, the calendars cost $15 and can be purchased online at SARampage.com or SBGB.org and at the AT&T Center during all Rampage games. Proceeds from each calendar will benefit San Antonio Pets Alive! and Silver & Black Give Back.

“At Cane’s, we are committed to supporting pet welfare organizations – specifically no-kill shelters – so a partnership with San Antonio Pets Alive! is a natural fit,” said Chantel Romero, marketing advisor for Raising Cane’s. “We are proud of our history of supporting their efforts toward achieving no-kill status for the city of San Antonio and are delighted to partner with the Rampage and Silver & Black Give Back in an exciting new way to support this great organization.”

The Rampage will host the Rockford IceHogs at 3 p.m. at the AT&T Center during San Antonio’s 10th Annual Pucks & Paws Game, presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, on Sunday, Jan. 22. Human fans are invited to bring their canine companions to the game, limit one per adult fan. Dog tickets are just $5 and can be added to any human ticket. Proceeds from the dog tickets will benefit San Antonio Pets Alive!. No dogs will be whistled for ruffing penalties at the game.

Four-legged Rampage fans who are not in the calendar will also have a spot to be showcased, through the Rampage Cutest Dog Contest. Fans can submit photos of their dogs on SARampage.com from Jan. 9 through Jan. 12. The winner will then be voted on from a group of five finalists from Jan. 13 to Jan. 18. Prizes include two human and one dog ticket to the Jan. 22 Pucks & Paws Game, a Pucks & Paws Calendar and a Rampage Prize Pack. Second and third-place winners will also receive entry to the game for two humans and one dog, and the runner-up will also receive a complimentary calendar.

If they have not yet found their fur-ever homes, some of the dogs featured in the calendar will be available for pawtographs on the concourse at the AT&T Center during the 10th annual Pucks & Paws game, set for Jan. 22 vs. the Rockford IceHogs. Fans are also invited to bring their four-legged friends out to the game, or to adopt from or donate to one of several local pet adoption groups at the game. Limit one dog per human fan. More details for the 10th Annual Pucks & Paws Game will be available at a later date.

All Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

ABOUT RAISING CANE’S:

Founded in Baton Rouge in 1996, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has more than 300 restaurants in 22 US states, Kuwait and Bahrain. The company has ONE LOVE—quality chicken finger meals—and is known for its unique business model, exceptional customer service and active community involvement. Raising Cane’s is particularly committed to focusing its efforts on education, pet welfare, active lifestyles, feeding the hungry and business development.