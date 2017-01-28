International Rugby match comes to San Antonio

For the first time in U.S. Rugby history, the USA Eagles team will compete with Uruguay in the opening match of the Americas Rugby Championship tournament here in San Antonio. The game will take place on Feb.4 at Toyota Field, 5106 David Edwards Drive. The game is set for kickoff at 3 p.m.

The Alamo City will host this historical meeting for the first time in USA Rugby history by playing Uruguay, the third most played opponent in international Rugby history.

Last year, in the inaugural championship series, the Eagles traveled to Uruguay to take on Los Teros and came up just short of a victory. Team USA is “ready to avenge the loss and kick off the Championship with a victory,” said Alex Magleby, the director of high performance National TeamUSA.

There will be several activities for fans in the week leading up to the match including Girls Texas high school and middle school Rugby tournaments at Star Complex from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. There is also tailgating and a Fan Festival at Toyota Field in advance of the game.

USA Rugby has been around since 1975. According to Alex Magleby, “Rugby is the national governing body for the sport of Rugby in America, and a Full Sport Member of the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) and World Rugby.”

Magleby notes, “USA Rugby is charged with developing the game on all levels and has over 115,000 active members.” He added that USA Rugby is currently headquartered in Lafayette, Colo.

Statistically, USA Rugby oversees four national teams, multiple collegiate and high school All-American sides, and an emerging Olympic development pathway for elite athletes. USA Rugby is governed by a nine-member board of directors, a Congress representing the membership and a professional staff headed by a CEO.

Currently, John Eric Paul Mitchell serves as the USA Rugby coach. Mitchell is a former Rugby player, who was born in Hawera, New Zealand in 1964.

The team mascot is obviously Eagles and the team colors are red, white and blue with standard uniforms. To qualify to get to this match, USA had to be ranked in the top five teams. The Eagles are currently ranked No. 2 internationally.

This particular tournament match will take the team on to compete in additional other international matches. According to Nick Sero, communications director stationed in Boulder, Colo., the Alamo City was selected for this match due to an increase in popularity in San Antonio, which he said “is accelerating at a quick pace.”

The North American countries participating are Canada and USA. The South American countries participating include: Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

For those Rugby fans, who are looking to see their first international Rugby match here in San Antonio, tickets are now available through Ticketmaster.

To learn more, visit www.usarugby.org.