Year-end donations to Goodwill San Antonio benefit those in need

The holiday season provides the perfect opportunity to give thanks and to give back to people who are facing challenges within our communities. This is why Goodwill San Antonio is asking individuals, families and local businesses to consider making an end of year donation to help fund the non-profit’s education, training and job placement services.

“The holiday season is always a great time to clear space in your home or garage, and to make room for the New Year,” said Gail Ribalta, senior vice president of marketing for Goodwill San Antonio. “This is the time of year when families are looking for your quality donated goods to purchase affordable gifts; and 92.6 cents of every dollar generated off of the sales of donated items is directly spent on local mission services: education, training and job placement.”

Donating to Goodwill is easy with multiple ways to make an impact. Donations of household items, electronics and furniture can be made at any of Goodwill San Antonio’s 36 convenient donation stations. Goodwill also offers free home pickup services for bulky items and accepts donations of vehicles and boats in any condition. For those wanting to make a monetary contribution, donations can be made online at goodwillsa.org/donate.

When you donate to Goodwill, you help open up opportunities for those looking to find a job and build skills, including veterans and military families, those who are unemployed or underemployed, seniors, youth and many others. Donations also provide an opportunity for a potential year-end tax deduction.

For information on how your donations make a community impact and to find donation station locations near you, call (210) 924-8581 or visit www.goodwillsa.org/donate/donation-locations

Serving San Antonio since 1945, Goodwill San Antonio is a Section 501(c)(3) non-profit social enterprise that helps change lives through the power of work. Together with the support of our generous community, partners and employers, Goodwill provides employment and related services to more than 24,000 individuals each year in South Central Texas.

In addition to operating retail stores, donation stations and Good Careers Centers in San Antonio, Cibolo, Kerrville, Laredo, New Braunfels, Seguin and surrounding areas, Goodwill operates Good Careers Academies and manages contracts for the U.S. government for services ranging from document management to grounds maintenance.