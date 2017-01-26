VIA debuts new safety campaign with a list of major don’ts

You wouldn’t dare forget the Alamo, skimp on Fiesta medals, or deny your Spurs pride. VIA Metropolitan Transit wants you to add chasing the bus to that list of things you would never do. In a new safety messaging campaign unveiled Tuesday, VIA urges passengers and pedestrians to “Stay Safe. Don’t Chase.” and help spread the word about the dangers of approaching a bus.

VIA’s “Don’t Chase the Bus” campaign incorporates the heart of the region’s cherished heritage and most-beloved traditions, as part of its core messaging. It also reflects the agency’s commitment as a partner in Vision Zero San Antonio, a community-wide effort to advance public safety. Citing VIA’s ongoing commitment to safety, President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt stressed the campaign’s key point: “There’s always another bus. There’s only one you.”

“The safety of our customers, employees and the traveling public remains VIA’s top priority, as we work each day to connect our region,” Arndt said. “Through this campaign, we are calling attention to the potential danger associated with chasing a bus as part of our ongoing work to expand community awareness of safe travel practices.”

Arndt was joined at the podium by City of San Antonio Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales, and VIA’s Vice President of Safety, Training and System Security Tremell Brown, who reiterated the value of regional safety initiatives, including Vision Zero San Antonio, part of a larger, national effort to communicate the importance of safety for all on our roadways.

For more information about VIA’s safety initiatives, including “Don’t Chase the Bus,” visit VIAinfo.net.