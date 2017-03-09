Vela’s View: SAC ranks No. 5 in nation

By Dr. Robert Vela

The Spring 2017 semester started off with a huge announcement when Hispanic Outlook (HO) magazine named SAC among the top 25 community colleges for Hispanics. In fact, SAC was ranked No. 5 out of 100 schools.

HO’s Top 25 list was based on various factors including enrollment, student success and graduation/completion rates.

In addition to HO Magazine’s top ranking, SAC has much more to celebrate this semester.

First, I’m proud to announce that construction is underway for the new Victory Center which will serve veterans and active duty military. A topping-out ceremony is currently being planned for later this semester.

As well, the SAC recently opened the Student Advocacy Center which encompasses a food pantry, clothing closet and one-on-one case management with social work interns.

Lastly, SAC recently celebrated Travis Early College High School’s prestigious Blue Ribbon School nomination. Travis is one of only 26 schools in Texas to be nominated for the honor.

Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to excellence for our students and our community.

You may have learned recently that SAC was placed on a 12-month warning by the Southern Association of Schools and Colleges Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

Rest assured, SAC remains accredited.

Enrollment, financial aid and graduation or transfer status are not affected.

To learn more, visit alamo.edu/sac/accreditation-info. And, as always, if you have questions about how to apply/enroll at SAC, please visit the Tino & Millie Duran Welcome Center (located at the corner of N. Main and Park Ave) or call 210-486-0040.

Hasta pronto,

Dr. Robert Vela

Vela’s View is a reoccurring column about the importance of education and higher learning. Written from the perspective of Dr. Robert Vela, president of Alamo Colleges District – San Antonio College, it provides insight into the world of higher education and addresses topics related to education as a whole.