UT Health San Antonio celebrate Longs’ legacy of generosity

By Nathaly Cruz

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, UT System Chancellor William McRaven, UT Health San Antonio President William L. Henrich, M.D. and other dignitaries celebrated the extraordinary legacy of giving to UT Health San Antonio by philanthropists Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long, of Austin. The value of their total giving exceeds $61 million.

In recognition and appreciation of the collective impact of the Longs’ commitments to UT Health San Antonio, the UT System Board of Regents authorized the naming of the School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio as the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine.

“Mr. and Mrs. Long chose to announce their new gift on Feb. 1, on their 59th wedding anniversary, as an expression of their shared commitment to each other, our students and UT Health and its School of Medicine,”said President Henrich.

During the special event, the Longs spoke about their career paths and shared that their decision to give was to increase the number of scholarships and resources to help students.

Joe recalled how in 1949 tuition was only $25 a semester at UT Austin, of course back then it was a large amount, while Teresa added “that if you give [students] an opportunity, they will work, they don’t come here to have fun,” and that is why they keep on giving.

The Longs first gift was made in 1999, which supported 12 scholarships and their second gift of $25 million was made in 2008.

UT System Chancellor William McRaven said, “Their gifts are remarkable for many reasons, but especially for the extraordinary impact they have already had on improving health care access and delivery in South Texas.”

UT Health San Antonio is the first medical school in South Texas, and it is ranked amongst the top medical schools for graduating Hispanic physicians.

Representing the students and alumni, Jana Waters, MSIV, and Leo Lopez, III, M.D., were also present in the ceremony and both expressed how the scholarships not only helped them, but their families as well.

The ceremony concluded with the Longs receiving honorary white coats as a form of gratitude for their contribution.